DC's Legends of Tomorrow EP Defends Greg Berlanti, DC, WB & The CW

First up, on a personal note? It's been pretty damn awe-inspiring seeing all the work that's being put into the #SaveLegendsOfTomorrow and #SaveBatwoman campaigns. But while the vast majority of fans have been busting their asses the right way to show The CW and Warner Bros. Discovery that the shows deserve second lives on HBO Max, some folks have been looking for people to blame. To be blunt, they've been resorting to harassment, bullying, name-calling, and unfounded accusations. And while they may think they're helping the cause, they're actually doing the complete opposite. Yesterday, DC's Legends of Tomorrow co-showrunner & EP Keto Shimizu clarified to a fan on Twitter that DC and WB were supportive of a new season and gave a thumbs-up to Donald Faison's Booster Gold being introduced to increase its chances of being renewed. Apparently, that led some to look for other "big bads" to blame, resulting in Shimizu taking to Twitter once again to explain that there were other "forces at play that are out of the control" of Greg Berlanti, DC, WB, and The CW.

Here's a look at the first of Shimizu's tweets from this evening, followed by the full text of all four tweets:

To further clarify: there has been nothing but love for #LegendsOfTomorrow from all parties involved. The folks we work with at Berlanti, DC, WB, and the CW ALL wanted the show to continue. They were fans and still are. There are forces at play that are out of the control of all the above-named entities. It's a hard time for all media makers, and pressures coming from all sides. We all wished for a different outcome. No one wanted this. Our show was largely about the power of hope, love, family, evolution, and forgiveness. Support us with celebration. Support us with gratitude. Support us with your art, joy, and humor. Threats, bullying, blame, and vitriol are not helpful or welcome. Please remember that there are humans behind the companies involved. Good humans, who are hurting just as much as some of you are right now. Please, be kind and forgiving.

Here's a look back at Shimizu's tweet confirming the bad news along with the full text of the statement:

Well, folks. It's been an incredible run. However, the CW has let us know that there will be no season 8 of #LegendsOfTomorrow. We are heartbroken, but also immensely grateful for the amazing work our cast, crew, and writers have contributed to the little show that could. Thank you to our fans; your love and passion for our strange band of misfits has made every break, every script, every daily, every cut, and every mix worth all the hard work. We see you, we love you, and you'll always have a place on the Waverider.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Matt Ryan as Constantine/Dr. Gwyn Davies, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon, Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz, Aliyah O'Brien as Kayla. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.