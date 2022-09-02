Batman: Dear Detective #1 Preview: They Did It! They Finally Did It!

For years, we've wondered when publishers will cut to the chase and make a comic of just coves. With Batman: Dear Detective #1, DC has pulled it off. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN: DEAR DETECTIVE #1

DC Comics

0622DC013

(W/A/CA) Lee Bermejo

BERMEJO AND BATMAN: AN ICON DRAWS AN ICON. What happens when a comics art powerhouse meets one of the greatest, most exciting heroes of all time? One part prestige art book, one part compelling noir tale, this one-of-a-kind edition collects some of Lee Bermejo's most jaw-dropping Batman covers woven together to tell a story that strikes right at the heart of the Dark Knight's never-ending crusade.

In Shops: 9/6/2022

SRP: $7.99

