Batman/Fortnite: Foundation Second Print Includes Digital Download

Following retailer demand, Batman/Fortnite: Foundation #1 is going back to press for a second printing! The new printing will feature a recolouring of Greg Capullo's main cover for the one-shot. But also, and more importantly for comic book retailers, it will also contain the digital download code for The Batman Who Laughs and assorted other ephemera

The download will include

The Batman Who Laughs skin

Robin's Perch Back Bling

Dark Multiverse Set Pickaxe

Dark Multiverse Set Glider

Dark Days Exclusive Loading Screen

As Scott Snyder said in his mailing list, when it was released, "Also, a quick fun thing. I'm excited that I've never been cooler to my kids than I am at this moment for Batman Who Laughs appearing in Fortnite yesterday. So I got a slew of 14 and 10-year-olds asking my kids about, "can I get the codes?" and whatever. So, I'm gonna bask in that a little bit today." Now he gets to bask all over again.

As the forces of Lex Luthor and Batman Who Laughs invading the Fortnite Island for their own purposes, and the forces of the Justice League there to stop them, Batman encounters the Fortnite figure The Foundation, pitted against The Imagined Order and gives us a Brief History of Muliversal Time for both Fortnite and for the DC Comics multiverse as a whole.

Previously in Justice League, guest-writer Scott Snyder had rewritten the history of the DC Multiverse as the creation of Perpetua, who recruited first Luthor then The Batman Who Laughs as part of her destructive whole. But, even as it's recognised that somehow The Batman Who Laughs escaped his demise at the end of Dark Metal, and without his Dr Manhattan-based powers, so it's time for a rewrite.

So we have The Foundation in Gotham City Harbour. And establishing his or her position within Fortnite hierarchy.

With The Imagined Order as responsible for the multiversal rifts that have gathered all the warriors to Fortnite Island from the DC Universe and far beyond, rather than just taking advantage of them.

That the Foundation was responsible for the spiral tower around the Zero Point in a previous Chapter of Fortnite.

And that the Zero Point marks the beginning of the Universe, the entire Multiverse.

And by manipulating the very building blocks of the Multiverse, that's how the Imagined Order switch from one reality to another and gather their subjects. And have found a way to do wo without the Zero Point anymore…

But that members of the Imagined Order are mostly absent from Fortnite Island… for now. And with Donald Mustard as co-writer of this comic alongside Scott Snyder and Christos Gage, this is about as canon as it can get without being a cut scene.

BATMAN FORTNITE FOUNDATION #1 Second Printing

(W) Scott Snyder, Christos Gage, Donald Mustard (A) Joshua Nixson (CA) Greg Capullo, Jonathan Glapion

Directly from the bestselling, groundbreaking Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point miniseries, comes an oversized one-shot that brings the action from the island to Gotham City. If you thought the Batman/Fortnite saga was over, think again…it only gets bigger from here! Each physical copy of the comic includes a bonus code to download a special Batman Who Laughs player Outfit and exclusive Batman Who Laughs-themed Fortnite Loading Screen.

