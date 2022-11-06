Batman Incorporated #2 Preview: Ghost-Maker's Credibility Problem

Ghost-Maker has trouble convincing his mentors he isn't trying to murder them in this preview of Batman Incorporated #2.

BATMAN INCORPORATED #2

DC Comics

(W) Ed Brisson (A/CA) John Timms

The pulse-pounding second chapter to NO MORE TEACHERS continues as Batman Inc. continue to investigate the death of Ghost-Maker and Batman's mentors. Each new lead only begs more questions and threatens to unearth a shocking secret buried deep in Ghost-Maker's past. A secret that refuses to die.

In Shops: 11/8/2022

SRP: $3.99

