Batman: Killing Time #1 Preview: Criminal Variety

Prostitution, bank robbery, and tennis are just a few of the pastimes explored in this preview of Batman: Killing Time #1, in stores Tuesday from DC. And it's just the first five pages! Check out the preview below.

BATMAN: KILLING TIME #1

DC Comics

0122DC006

0122DC007 – Batman: Killing Time #1 Kael Ngu Cover – $5.99

0122DC008 – Batman: Killing Time #1 Carlos Danda Cover – $5.99

(W) Tom King (A/CA) David Marquez

Three villains, one Dark Knight, and a deadly heist gone wrong. Catwoman, the Riddler, and the Penguin join forces to pull off the greatest robbery in the history of Gotham City. And their prize? A mysterious and priceless artifact in the secret possession of Bruce Wayne! But, as the events unfold, what fun is a heist without a bloody double cross or two? The blockbuster team of Tom King and David Marquez bring an epic, white-knuckled, action-packed tale of a young Batman desperate to recover his most prized possession from a host of violent rogues before the clock strikes the Killing Time…

In Shops: 3/1/2022

SRP: $4.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.