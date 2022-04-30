Batman: Killing Time #3 Preview: Butlin' Ain't Easy

Batman may be just a man in a world of superpowered heroes and villains, but he has something that most of his opponents do not. No, not craploads of money, though that's a good point. No, not prep time. Anyone could have prep time. No, not a frankly weird obsession with making everything he owns Bat-themed. Just stop guessing and let us finish! The thing Batman has that no one else does: his own highly capable butler. Batman is used to advantage of having a butler, but when The Penguin gets his own in this preview of Batman: Killing Time #3, can Batman survive? Check out the preview below.

BATMAN: KILLING TIME #3

DC Comics

0322DC102 – Batman: Killing Time #3 Kael Ngu Cover – $5.99

(W) Tom King (A/CA) David Marquez

A shocking heist has the mysterious and deadly figure called the Help cutting his way through Gotham City in search of Catwoman and the Riddler and their stolen artifact. Only the Dark Knight stands between this strange new villain and his prey…but can even Batman stop his bloody rampage? Tick-tock…the clock is drawing nearer to the Killing Time!

In Shops: 5/3/2022

SRP: $4.99

