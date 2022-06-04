Batman: Killing Time #4 Preview: Bruce Exotic?

Batman does his best Tiger King impression in this preview of Batman: Killing Time #4. Does that make Catwoman Carol Baskin? Check out the preview below.

BATMAN: KILLING TIME #4

DC Comics

0422DC086

0422DC087 – Batman: Killing Time #4 Kael Ngu Cover – $5.99

(W) Tom King (A/CA) David Marquez

The bodies are beginning to pile up as the hunt for Catwoman and the Riddler intensifies…and they finally meet face to face with their shocking buyer! Batman and the mysterious Help join forces in what will go down as one of the more memorable team-ups!

In Shops: 6/7/2022

SRP: $4.99

