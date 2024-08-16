Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: commander star, DC All-In, December 2024, november 2024, October 2024

Batman November 2024 Solicits Give Us Our First Look At Commander Star

DC Comics is starting The Dying City storyline for the Batman ongoing comic written by Chip Zdarsky in October, with Batman going fortnightly for the run. And, ahead of their November solicits, DC Comics has released details for Batman in November and December, finishing the storyline, with artists Jorge Jiménez, Carmine Di Giandomenico, Jorge Fornés and Tony S Daniel, with the Riddler and the Court Of Owls. And our first look at DC's new patriotic "hero", Commander Star, taking on Batman… for this and more DC All-In stories, keep using the Bleeding Cool tag.

Batman #155

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Jorge Fornés (CA) Jorge Jiménez,Tony Harris & Jeremy Clark, Jonboy Meyers, Björn Barends, Nimit Malavia, McFarlane Toys

After the shocking events of the last issue, Batman is reeling! But the investigation isn't over just yet! The Court of Owls is intent on destroying Bruce Wayne's life, while Commander Star continues to stoke the flames of civil unrest in Gotham City! It all heats up in the unforgettable new chapter of "The Dying City"! November 6th $4.99

Batman #156

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Tony S Daniel (CA) y Jorge Jiménez, Tony Harris & Jeremy Clark, Alexander Lozano, Tony S Daniel, Ryan Benjamin, Valentin Sécher, McFarlane Toys

The GCPD is closing in on their suspected killer—and on Batman! Wayne Enterprises is under attack as Nygma's plans come into focus. The Owls are not what they seem. Don't miss the thrilling penultimate issue of "The Dying City"! November 20th $4.99

Batman #157

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Jorge Jiménez and Tony S Daniel (CA) Jorge Jiménez and variant covers by Tony Harris, Tony S. Daniel, Jerome Opeña

With the Court of Owls' plan revealed and the city in chaos, Batman must find the strength to fight a war on multiple fronts and save Gotham from disaster. The fates of Jim Gordon, the Riddler, and all of Gotham rest in the hands of the Dark Knight in a climactic issue so big it takes two superstar artists to bring it to life! December 4th $4.99.

BATMAN #153

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

A BRAND-NEW EPIC BATMAN STORY ARC STARTS HERE! Batman is back with a vengeance and Bruce Wayne's new public initiatives have Gotham on the verge of finally becoming a great city! Does that bright future include the Riddler, who's seemingly gone legit? Or the new, unnerving hero, Commander Star? And can Gotham survive the shocking murder of one of its greatest citizens? The Dying City starts here with a case that only Batman can solve, but the answers may unravel his world and all of Gotham! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/2/2024

BATMAN #154 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Carmine Di Giandomenico (CA) Jorge Jimenez

Murder has rocked the heart of Gotham! Batman and Jim Gordon will have to piece together the clues and discover the truth, no matter how dark. Has the Riddler really gone legit? Is the Court of Owls involved? Meanwhile, public sentiment is turning against Wayne Enterprises' public initiatives, with new hero Commander Star sowing the seeds of discontent. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/16/2024

