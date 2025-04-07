Posted in: Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, demon slayer

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba TV Specials Streaming on Crunchyroll

The five Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba TV Specials are now streaming on Crunchyroll, ahead of the final theatrical film trilogy's release.

As anticipation grows for the epic conclusion of the franchise coming to theaters in a trilogy of films starting this fall, Crunchyroll has released the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba TV Specials – five feature-length episodes that highlight the start of Tanjiro Kamado's journey in a bold, new format. Available for the first time on Crunchyroll, these specials showcase the events of the Tanjiro Kamado Unwavering Resolve Arc into five streamlined chapters. Whether fans are revisiting the action or diving in for the first time, these episodes provide an exhilarating way to catch up ahead of the highly anticipated Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle theatrical movie. The final trilogy of theatrical films will bring the long-running anime adaptation of the manga series to a conclusion at last.

In the series, bloodthirsty demons lurk in the woods, and young Tanjiro takes it upon himself to protect his family. That is, until the day that everything is taken from him in a vicious slaughter. Now, all he has left is his sister, and she's not even human anymore. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, the latest film in the franchise, will come to theaters in the United States and Canada on September 12, 2025, distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment. The first film of the three-part cinematic trilogy represents the final arc and epic culmination of the hugely popular award-winning anime shonen series. The TV specials consist of:

Sibling's Bond

Asakusa Arc

Tsuzumi Mansion Arc

Mt. Natagumo Arc

Hashira Meeting Arc

All seasons of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime series and the new TV specials are streaming now

