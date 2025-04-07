Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Module16, ReSetna, Today's Games

ReSetna Has Relaunched With Several Major Improvements

The developers behind the game ReSetna have released a new massive update for the game, essentiually giving it an overhaul and more

Article Summary ReSetna relaunched with 14 updates, improving gameplay based on community feedback.

Major combat overhaul introduces Ruby Armor and improved weapon controls.

Visual enhancements include new skins, sound effects, and immersive cut scenes.

New features: key rebinding, side quest rewards, and improved settings.

Indie game developer Today's Games and publisher Module16 have provided a massive update for the game ReSetna, which feels like they just overhauled the title. At some point, it looks like the team realized the current incarnation of the game just wasn't working, and over the course of the past month, bombarded the game with multiple updates, culminating in the last one happening today. We have the full rundown of what today's update entails, which includes this new Ruby Armor upgrade you see here.

ReSenta Relaunched

With 14 updates in just one month, ReSetna, an action-packed platformer from Today's Games has been improved based on community feedback. Following player comments over the past 30 days, dev team worked tirelessly and pushed updates one after another. Since launch, the team has been in direct communication with players, actively engaging with them trying to get feedback. To shape the game the way gamers want it to be, every single review and suggestion entered the development backlog, creating a big list of suggested improvements. Among various fixes, a minimap to help players track its progress has been added, and even major level redesigns were done, such as Xynexis chase scene and Final Boss fight that has been completely reworked.

Today, the most powerful update of ReSetna is out, introducing Ruby Armor Upgrade! With completely reworked combat, improved player controls and ReSetna upgraded systems, this game is more intense and thrilling than before and available with 50% discount as a part of a Steam Spring Sales. With this update, players will experience fluid combat, sharper player controls and stunning visual effects that are enhancing combat and damage. For example, exciting air attacks in combination with dashing through enemies for a more deadly combo – ReSetna now feels like a combat heavy game.

Visual & Environment Upgrades

Resetna is now playable with a new "Ruby Armor" skin. This option can be toggled through the Character menu if, at any point, you wish to return to the default skin

Environment revamp with new visual effects and background elements, backed up with new, immersive sound effects

The final boss fight is now conceptually better with a brand new cut scene before the start of the fight

New UI effects that enhance the player's experience and reduce previous confusion

Combat Upgrades

All weapons are improved, more responsive and enjoyable: animations and combos have been re-made and optimized for player's experience

Axe combo now has fast responsive chain of attacks, Sabre's attacks are now much more enjoyable and responsive with its parry-counterattack and in-air attacks, Naginata has also been reworked to feel more impactful and heavier

Lesser projectiles from most basic enemies are now reflectable – the player is now able to avoid annoying ranged attacks, reflect them and still do a strong parry-counterattack while doing that

Other Changes

Key rebinding, a very much requested feature, is finally here! Players will now be able to customize their input keys, as well as choose from presets when playing on controllers

Side quests now feel more useful, giving rewards and upgrades, making exploration worthwhile

Settings user experience has been improved by adding an "Apply changes" key to avoid setting application at each change

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!