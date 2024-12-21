Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Batman

Batman/Santa Claus: Silent Knight Returns #5 Preview: Ho Ho Havoc

Batman/Santa Claus: Silent Knight Returns #5 hits stores on Thursday. Seven heroes face a holiday nightmare in the Hollow Kingdom. Will they save Christmas, or is it time to cancel the yuletide?

At year's end, every choice made will affect lives around the world. Seven heroes stand before the monstrous hordes of the Silent Knight. Seven heroes enter the mysterious castle hold of the Hollow Kingdom to face a test of true spirit and will. Ask yourself: Which team would you be on? What skill, power, or knowledge would make the difference against this existential threat? What does solstice mean, anyway? Did this series maybe just go a bit harder than you expected from your holiday special? Good. Whatever the yule brings, please have a happy New Year from the DC Universe!

BATMAN/SANTA CLAUS: SILENT KNIGHT RETURNS #5

DC Comics

1024DC206

1024DC207 – Batman/Santa Claus: Silent Knight Returns #5 Pete Woods Cover – $4.99

(W) Jeff Parker (A) Lukas Ketner (CA) Bernard Chang

In Shops: 12/26/2024

SRP: $3.99

