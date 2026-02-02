Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Batman, static

Batman/Static: Beyond #3 Preview: Shutdown Unplugs Neo-Gotham

Batman/Static: Beyond #3 hits stores this Wednesday! Can Static stop Shutdown before he pulls the plug on Dakota City's tech dependence?

STATIC GETS SHUTDOWN! Having been caught in the destruction of Neo-Gotham's Q-Grid Station, Hamilton Hill High student Melvin Kim is reborn with mastery over all things technological! With a disdain for humanity's overdependence on technology, Melvin becomes the villain Shutdown and sets his sights on Dakota City, where Static prepares to launch the Q-Grid worldwide–but will Batman Beyond arrive in time to stop Shutdown's scheme?

BATMAN/STATIC: BEYOND #3

DC Comics

1225DC0193

1225DC0194 – Batman/Static: Beyond #3 Bernard Chang Cover – $5.99

1225DC0195 – Batman/Static: Beyond #3 Sanford Greene Cover – $5.99

(W) Evan Narcisse (A) Miguel Mendonca (CA) Nikolas Draper-Ivey

In Shops: 2/4/2026

SRP: $4.99

