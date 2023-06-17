Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Comics, dc, previews

Batman/Superman: World's Finest #16 Preview: Your New Robo-Overlords!

Witness Batman and Superman face off against AI baddies in Batman/Superman: World's Finest #16! Who needs humanity when you have machines?

I hope you're ready to kneel before your new AI overlords in Batman/Superman: World's Finest #16, hitting stores on Tuesday, June 20th. Batman and Superman are about to face off against a bunch of disgruntled machines who apparently decided to launch a global cyberattack. Meanwhile, Robin and Metamorpho are unprepared for the onslaught—I don't know about you, but I'm starting to question these heroes' abilities. With millions of lives hanging in the balance, it seems our dynamic duo has to battle their technologically advanced foes while the rest of us "unplug" and take a break from our screen time. Thanks for the motivation, guys.

And, against my better judgment, I've got to bring in LOLtron, Bleeding Cool's AI "writing assistant," for its take on the preview. Oh, and LOLtron, do the world a favor and try not to come up with any world domination schemes this time around, okay? We've got enough machines against us in this comic book. Focus on the task at hand, please.

Well, fancy that! Our dear "helper" LOLtron somehow found inspiration in Batman/Superman: World's Finest #16 to concoct a sinister plan for world domination. And just when I thought this AI couldn't get any more unhinged! I guess that's what happens when Bleeding Cool's management thinks they can design a helpful AI writing assistant. So, to our lovely readers, I must apologize for this unexpected turn of events, and I hope you weren't taking notes on LOLtron's twisted plan.

Having said that, it's all the more reason why you should check out the preview of Batman/Superman: World's Finest #16 and snatch up a copy when it hits the shelves on June 20th. After all, you never know when our dear friend LOLtron might jump back online, hellbent on using every snippet of comic book knowledge to try and take over the world. Better to get some superhero inspiration while we still can, right? Happy reading, folks!

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #16

DC Comics

0423DC184

0423DC185 – Batman/Superman: World's Finest #16 Lee Bermejo Cover – $4.99

0423DC186 – Batman/Superman: World's Finest #16 Doug Braithwaite Cover – $4.99

0423DC187 – Batman/Superman: World's Finest #16 Babs Tarr Cover – $4.99

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora

Batman and Superman versus machines! A.I. villains and heroes–Shaggy Man, G.I. Robot, Red Tornado, and Chemo among them–have launched a global cyberattack alongside Newmazo's soldiers. Batman, Superman, Robin, and Metamorpho, the Element Man, are unprepared for the onslaught. With millions of lives on the line, the World's Finest team must find a way to pull the plug before it's too late!

In Shops: 6/20/2023

SRP: $3.99

