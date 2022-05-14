Batman/Superman: World's Finest #3 Preview: Welcome to Hell, Batman

Felix Faust sends Batman to hell in this preview of Batman/Superman: World's Finest #3… so Superman kills him?! Is this comic taking inspiration from Man of Steel?! Or perhaps all is not as it seems. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #3

DC Comics

0322DC109

0322DC110 – Batman/Superman: World's Finest #3 Lucio Parrillo Cover – $4.99

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora

Great Scott! It's a twisted time-travel tale of titanic tenure! In an attempt to get to the bottom of the mystery of the demon, Robin the Boy Wonder and the Supergirl of Krypton venture back in time to China circa 1600 B.C.—running headfirst into the ancient superheroes known as the House of Ji! Meanwhile, Superman and Batman are losing a race against time to save their fellow superheroes from the schemes of a new villain…one simply known as the Devil Nezha.

In Shops: 5/17/2022

SRP: $3.99

