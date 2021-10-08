Batman The Imposter #1 Preview: Is Batman Sus?!

Batman the Imposter #1 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, finally asking the question: is Batman the imposter? Is Batman sus?! Anyone who has witnessed the caped crusader's methods in action would probably agree. Beating the crap out of mentally ill criminals while dressed in a bat costume is most definitely sus. But in this comic, it may be that Batman is not the imposter after all? Check out the preview below, fellow kids!

BATMAN THE IMPOSTER #1 (OF 3)

DC Comics

(W) Mattson Tomlin (A/CA) Andrea Sorrentino

Bruce Wayne's mission as the Batman has only been underway for a year or so, but he can tell he's making a difference. Unfortunately, he's made some powerful enemies. All the traditional power brokers of Gotham resent the disruption the Batman has brought to town…and it seems one of them has a plan to neutralize him. There's a second Batman haunting Gotham's rooftops and alleys—and this one has no qualms about murdering criminals, live and on tape. With the entire might of the Gotham City Police Department and Gotham's rich and powerful coming down on his head, Batman must find this imposter and somehow clear his name…but how can you prove your innocence from behind a mask? Director and screenwriter Mattson Tomlin (Project Power, Little Fish) has teamed up with Eisner-winning suspense and horror artist Andrea Sorrentino (Joker: Killer Smile, Gideon Falls) to create a wholly new version of Gotham City, informed by grim reality, where every punch leaves a broken bone and every action has consequences far, far beyond Batman's imagination!

In Shops: 10/12/2021

SRP: $5.99