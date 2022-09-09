Batman: Urban Legends #19 Preview: Duke's Mommy Issues

Duke Thomas aims to deal with his Mommy Issues in this preview of Batman: Urban Legends #19… by rescuing his kidnapped mommy! Check out the preview below.

BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS #19

DC Comics

0722DC131

0722DC132 – Batman: Urban Legends #19 Chris Burnham Cover – $7.99

0722DC133 – Batman: Urban Legends #19 Claire Roe Cover – $7.99

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Dike Ruan

Written by Brandon Thomas, Brandon Easton, Chris Burnham, Zac Thompson and Joey Esposito Art by Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque, Will Robson, Chris Burnham, Hayden Sherman and Mikel Janin The Outsiders find the villain who has captured Duke Thomas's mother. Alfred's star turn as an investigator continues. A new murderer is plaguing the streets of Gotham City and Batman thinks it's…a child? And we see inside the mind of Two-Face as we never have before. All included in this epic new issue of Batman: Urban Legends!

In Shops: 9/13/2022

SRP: $7.99

