Clownhunter Named After Iowan Painter in Batman? (Spoilers)

Clownhunter is the name of the latest Batman character with a big upcoming arc in 2021, and set up in The Joker War. A young fellow who speaks in sentence case like he's from the Ultimate Universe or something, with a mission to kill a lot of the Joker's henchmen, dressed as clowns. Hence, Clownhunter. He also does not share Batman's attitudes to guns or murdering people, and so shoots and murders plenty of them while defending his neighbourhood. Though Batman's accoutrements come in handy.

Clownhunter art from Batman #96 by Guillem March, written by James Tynion IV.

But who is Clownhunter? Well, Bleeding Cool has been given his character's name, Bao Pham. A young man, of Vietnamese heritage. But when we googled, we got another result. Exhibiting artist and illustrator Bao Pham. Did one inspire the other? I'm sure Warner Bros will have done a legal check.

Born in Vietnam, moved to Iowa City, you can see Bao Pham's work on his website and Instagram page here. But he definitely seems up to date with DC Comics and the Batman comic books.

Clownhunter: Poison Ivy image by Bao Pham.

Find more about Bao Pham – the Clownhunter  one  – in the upcoming Batman #100.

