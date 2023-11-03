Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Manga, Viz Media | Tagged: Gachiakuta, january 2024, Solicits

Alita/Attack On Titan in Gachiakuta- Kodansha January 2024 Solicits

Battle Angel Alita meets Attack On Titan is the way Kodansha is pitching Gachiakuta by Kei Urana and Hideyoshi Andou in January 2024

Article Summary Kodansha January 2024 solicits include Gachiakuta, a mix of Battle Angel Alita and Attack On Titan.

King in Limbo, Fire Force, and Great Cleric among the titles lined up by Kodansha and Vertical Comics.

Upcoming titles offer a diverse range, from dystopian fantasies to unique culinary experiences.

Notable titles Gachiakuta and King in Limbo scheduled for release on January 17, 2024.

GACHIAKUTA GN VOL 01

KODANSHA COMICS

NOV231863

(W) Kei Urana (A) Hideyoshi Andou

With a premise that recalls Battle Angel Alita and kinetic battles reminiscent of Attack on Titan, Gachiakuta is a must-read for fans of dark, dystopian fantasies like Deadman Wonderland! Rudo lives in the slums of a floating town, where the poor scrape by under the shadow of the rich who live a sumptuous life, simply casting their garbage off the side, into the abyss. Then one day, he's falsely accused of murder, and his wrongful conviction leads to an unimaginable punishment-exile off the edge, with the rest of the trash. Down on the surface, the cast-off waste of humanity has bred vicious monsters, and if Rudo wants to have any hope of discovering the truth and seeking vengeance against those who cast him into Hell, he will have to master a new power and join a group known as the Cleaners who battle the hulking trash beasts of the Pit!

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

KING IN LIMBO OMNIBUS GN VOL 01

KODANSHA COMICS

NOV231866

(W) Ai Tanaka

From the creator of Apple Children of Aeon comes a gripping, six-volume thriller manga about trauma, healing, friendship, and what it means to be "sick" or "healthy."

Eight years have passed since the sickness known as "the Sleep" ended millions of lives. Now, after a dangerous procedure that involves diving into patients' memories has ended the pandemic, Petty Officer Adam Garfield wakes up in a hospital to find an IED has taken one of his legs. But Adam's plan to retire from U.S. Navy service and cash in his pension to goof around with his younger siblings is shattered when he receives secret word that the sleeping sickness has returned, and it's his job to coax back the mysterious man who helped cure it the first time: a man known by the codename "King." This omnibus edition includes Parts 1 and 2.

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

A CONDITION OF LOVE GN VOL 06

KODANSHA COMICS

NOV231861

(W) Megumi Morino (A) Megumi Morino

Hotaru doesn't need a boyfriend. She has always been ambivalent about love, preferring instead to have a lively life with her family and friends. So when she sees her schoolmate, Hananoi-kun, sitting in the snow after a messy, public breakup, she thinks nothing of offering to share her umbrella. But when he asks her out in the middle of her classroom the next day, she can't help but feel that her life is about to change in a big way!

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

SRP: 0

FIRE FORCE OMNIBUS GN VOL 08 VOL 22-24

KODANSHA COMICS

NOV231862

(W) Atsushi Ohkubo (A / CA) Atsushi Ohkubo

In the year 198 of the Age of the Sun, Tokyo is a crowded cosmopolis. But the world's most populous city is threatened by devils that cause people to burst into flame at random! The only ones who can stop it are the Pyrofighters, a team of specialized firefighters. The young Shinra, blessed with the ability to ignite his feet and travel at the speed of a rocket, wants nothing more than to be a hero, and knows that this is the place for him! But he's not the best at following orders… Collects volumes 22-24 of the original manga.

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

GREAT CLERIC GN VOL 07

KODANSHA COMICS

NOV231864

(W) Hiiro Akikaze (A) sime

After being reincarnated, Luciel sets off on his quest with three silver coins in his pocket, and a desperate need to make more. His first stop is the town of Merratoni, where he's no sooner in the gate than he's bowled over by rowdy adventurers. However, he's rescued by the mysterious and beautiful Lumina, who takes him to the Healer's Guild to get registered. But before he can start making money, he's going to have to learn to heal, first! And training in this world doesn't come cheap or easy. All Luciel knows is, he's got a tough road (and a lot of long days) ahead!

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

SRP: 0

ICEBLADE SORCERER SHALL RULE WORLD GN VOL 08

KODANSHA COMICS

NOV231865

(W) Nana Mikoshiba (A / CA) Norihito Sasaki

A commoner from the countryside, Ray White finds himself surrounded by the children of aristocrats at Arnold Academy of Magic. Fortunately, he quickly befriends the talented daughter of a noble house, a half-elf short on self-confidence, and a friendly musclehead. Together, the four take on their first practical test in the Kafka Forest. But hey, wait! How did a seemingly talentless commoner like Ray get into Arnold Academy in the first place? In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

MIRACULOUS TALES OF LADYBUG & CAT NOIR MANGA GN VOL 03

KODANSHA COMICS

NOV231867

(W) Koma Warita (A) Riku Tsuchida

Return to Paris with Marinette and Adrian in the manga of the beloved animated series! Today, they're the world-famous superheroes, the self-assured saviors of Paris: Ladybug and Cat Noir. But not too long ago, Marinette was a clumsy high school student who let Chloe walk all over her, and Adrien was a shut-in who couldn't even go to school, thanks to his controlling father. How did these two end up getting their powers and becoming the beloved guardians of the City of Lights? It's time to look back and see the moments that changed their lives forever!

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

SRP: 0

MOON ON A RAINY NIGHT GN VOL 03 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

NOV231868

(W) Kuzushiro (A / CA) Kuzushiro

Saki and Kanon are walking around town when a sudden gust blows some flyers for a hair salon toward them. The two girls gather them up and return them to the owner, a salon apprentice, who unexpectedly asks Saki if she would come to the salon to sit for a test cut. Saki agrees, and when she visits the salon later that week, the young stylist recounts a story about a "friend" who fell in love with one of her female classmates during their school days. Could she be trying to tell Saki something…?

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

SRP: 0

PARASYTE COLOR COLL HC VOL 05 (RES) (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

NOV231869

(W) Hitoshi Iwaaki (A / CA) Hitoshi Iwaaki

Shinichi was just an ordinary high school student, until his body was invaded by a parasite, a horrifying alien being. Now Shinichi is a monster with a human face… and a human conscience. He is unlike anything else in the world-part man, part alien, and caught in a desperate struggle to save his own soul.

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

SRP: 0

SHAMAN KING FLOWERS GN VOL 06

KODANSHA COMICS

NOV231870

(W) Hiroyuki Takei (A) Hiroyuki Takei

Hana Asakura finds that being the son of Yoh & Anna Asakura isn't all it's cracked up to be, and his boredom has him itching for any kind of excitement. But when a fight comes straight to his doorstep, it's from a place he least expects-his own family? The battle for Asakura supremacy begins!

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

SRP: 0

SHIKIMORIS NOT JUST A CUTIE GN VOL 15

KODANSHA COMICS

NOV231871

(W) Keigo Maki (A / CA) Keigo Maki

Shikimori seems like the perfect girlfriend: cute, fun to be around, sweet when she wants to be… but she has a cool dark side that comes out under the right circumstances. And her boyfriend Izumi loves to be around when that happens! It turns out that Shikimori-san came to troublemaker Hayase-san's rescue when they were in middle school! With Izumi-kun's help, Hayase-san sets out to make amends with the senpai she's long admired-but will she be able to tell Shikimori-san how she really feels?

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

SRP: 0

TSUGUMI PROJECT GN VOL 04

KODANSHA COMICS

NOV231872

(W) ippatu

Leon and Doudou have only just set out for Sado when they are ambushed by a masked stranger. Could he be in league with the mysterious peddler known as Wode? In comes riding Tsugumi, who seems to have had a change of heart about going to Sado. After all, someone needs to watch over the two humans… and keep a wary eye on Satake, the party's newest member. The traveling companions continue their journey, which soon leads them to a haven of civilization in the heart of the wilderness. Yet, this village is no less fraught with danger, as Leon and Doudou soon discover when they get thrown into the fighting pits. Will violence prevail, or can they show the villagers a different path?

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

SRP: 0

WITCH HAT ATELIER KITCHEN GN VOL 02

KODANSHA COMICS

NOV231873

(W) Hiromi Sato (A / CA) Kamome Shirahama

It's not easy running a magical atelier. Between teaching their apprentices and crafting exotic contraptions, witches Qifrey and Olruggio barely have a quiet moment during the day. What better place to unwind than in the kitchen, where the only limit on their imagination is the contents of their pantry? Just a sprinkle of salt here, a dash of pepper there… and the second course is served! Includes a variety of real sweet and savory recipes with step-by-step instructions.

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

DARWIN INCIDENT GN VOL 03 (MR)

VERTICAL COMICS

NOV231988

(W) Shun Umezawa (A / CA) Shun Umezawa

Everyone's eyes are on half-human, half-chimpanzee Charlie after the Animal Liberation Alliance orchestrates a mass shooting at his high school. The FBI wants to bring him in, the locals want him out-but what are the ALA's real intentions? Why are they so fixated on Charlie? And what can they tell him about the mystery of his birth?

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

SRP: 0

GIVING DISGRACED NOBLE LADY CRASH COURSE GN VOL 03 (MR)

VERTICAL COMICS

NOV231989

(W) Sametaro Fukada (A) Ichiho Katsura

Allen, a powerful sorcerer feared as the "Demon King" by all in town, wants nothing more than to enjoy his solitary existence, deep in the forest-that is, until the day he discovers a young woman unconscious in his neck of the woods and saves her from a band of knights. He soon learns the girl, Charlotte, was betrothed to the prince of the neighboring kingdom before he framed her for vicious crimes and forced her to flee for her safety. Moved by her plight and the pitiful life this disgraced noble had led, Allen stakes his own life on a promise: to give Charlotte a crash course in all that is naughty, and make her the happiest woman in the world!

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

SRP: 0

LOVELY MUCO GN VOL 04

VERTICAL COMICS

NOV231990

(W) Takayuki Mizushina

In the beautiful mountains of Akita stands GLASS STUDIO amato, run by Mr. Komatsu and the shiny-nosed dog who loves him-Muco! Lovely Muco! is a story that depicts the lovely everyday life of Komatsu-san, a glassmith, and his pet dog Muco. Shiba breed Muco's wish is that Komatsu-san could become a dog!

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

SRP: 0

ORIGIN GN VOL 02

VERTICAL COMICS

NOV231991

(W) Boichi (A) Boichi

From the renowed artist Boichi comes a gorgeous and shocking hard-boiled sci-fi classic! Tokyo, 2048. Japan is now connected to the entire northern hemisphere by the Eurasian Railroad, and all manner of crime and vice pour into the megalopolis at its eastern terminus. Little do the people know that inhuman beings live among us, however-robots with high-level AI, who will kill to survive. Only one "man" can stop them-their prototype: ORIGIN.

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

SRP: 0

