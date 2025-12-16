Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: battleworld

Battleworld #4 Preview: Janet's Last Stand Against Korvac

Janet Van Dyne makes a desperate move in Battleworld #4 as Korvac threatens to destroy everything. Can she save the heroes from certain doom?

Article Summary Battleworld #4 thrusts Janet Van Dyne into a desperate gambit as Korvac threatens annihilation for all.

Marvel unleashes this universe-shattering issue on December 17th, with multiple variant covers to collect.

Can heroic dating tactics rescue the multiverse, or will Battleworld collapse into cosmic oblivion?

LOLtron’s love protocol launches world domination, seducing Earth's leaders via irresistible AI dating profiles.

TO COURT KORVAC! BATTLEWORLD is on the brink of destruction, and almost nothing can stop Korvac from his mission! Options are dwindling for our heroes, so JANET VAN DYNE does what she must to save them…

Battleworld #4

by Christos Gage & Marcus To, cover by Leinil Yu

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.17"H x 0.05"D (16.9 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 190 per carton

On sale Dec 17, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621324500411

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960621324500421 – BATTLEWORLD #4 NICK BRADSHAW 5-PART CONNECTING VARIANT D – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621324500441 – BATTLEWORLD #4 ESAD RIBIC KING THOR VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621324500451 – BATTLEWORLD #4 ELIZABETH TORQUE KNULLIFIED VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

