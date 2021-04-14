Behemoth Comics Hires Steve Ekstrom As Their New Editorial Director

Behemoth Comics has announced that Steve Ekstrom is their new Editorial Director. Steve Ekstrom is a comic book creator who recently signed a creator-owned deal with Behemoth over his comic book Soko with co-writer Vanja Miskovic, artist Antonio Fuso, and colourist Stefano Simeone, planned to launch in November.

Ekstrom's role will primarily focus on the development of new creator-owned content with Behemoth's Publisher, Nathan Yocum. Ekstrom will have expanded creative roles on several licensed projects connected to recent popular horror and sci-fi films as well as developing branded content for some popular projects featured on Netflix. Ekstrom is also spearheading the development of a direct-to-digital imprint, D2D, with the launch of a digital anthology in late 2021 sold exclusively by Behemoth on Comixology.

Ekstrom intendds to provide a digital space for creators who are "not ready for prime-time players" who have finished/ polished projects that would benefit from having a publisher's mark on Comixology's marketplace. Ekstrom states, "I know how hard it can be to find your footing in the indie comic scene as a new creator. The smallest victories matter when you're just starting out. I want to create opportunities for new writers and artists that can immediately benefit them so they can grow their own audiences and, potentially, see their successful digital projects become print projects. I cannot wait to announce some of the projects we are currently getting ready to start turning out. This is becoming a real dream gig for me. All hail Behemoth!"

Ekstrom stated "I'm really excited to be joining this team. Nathan [Yocum] and Ryan [Swanson] are both incredibly ambitious guys; we all live on the same wavelength when it comes to creating high-quality, unique experiences for comic book readers."

Nathan Yocum added "When we first met Steve, it was like we had found the missing puzzle piece to our inevitable eternal reign on top of the comic book industry. Jokes aside, Steve is a top-notch talent that we're extremely proud to have on our team. He will play an absolutely vital role in our success going forward both with the Behemoth Digital brand and current Behemoth brand."

Behemoth Comics is a sponsor of the Fangoria Chainsaw Awards live this Sunday at 8pm ET on Shudder. Giveaways will include Behemoth titles and presenters like Jamie Lee Curtis, Jason Blum, and Kevin Smith.