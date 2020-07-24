Behemoth Comics Launches Necromorfus #1 in October 2020 Solicitations

Behemoth Comics is launching a new series by Gabriel Arrais and Abel in Octobr, Necromorfus about a young man who becomes the dead people he touches, as well as an original graphic novel, Found Footage by Marvin Rodriguez packaged in a VHS cassette casing. Here are the publisher's full October 2020 solicitations.

NECROMORFUS #1 (MR)

AUG201228

Behemoth Comics

(W) Gabriel Arrais (A/CA) Abel

Introducing Douglas, a teenager who gains the form and memories of any deceased person by touching any of their mortal remains. But everything has its price… After gaining this gift; he can only feel pleasure or emotion by being someone else, not to mention he's forever stuck in his 16-year-old body, unable to grow old.

In Shops: Oct 14, 2020

SRP: $3.99

NECROMORFUS #1 CVR B HOMAGE VAR (MR)

Behemoth Comics

AUG201229

(W) Gabriel Arrais (A) Abel (CA) Magenta King

The homage variant including series original artist, Magenta King!In Shops: Oct 14, 2020

SRP: $3.99

FOUND FOOTAGE GN VOL 01 (MR)

AUG201225

Behemoth Comics

(W) Marvin Rodriguez (A/CA) Marvin Rodriguez

The Leblanc nominated book has been found by Behemoth. Filled with a gripping story about one man's struggle to provide for his family that quickly turns into something much more sinister, this book comes pre-packaged inside of a custom printed VHS box that makes this book just as collectable as it readable.

In Shops: Oct 28, 2020

SRP: $9.99

FOUND FOOTAGE LTD ED GN VOL 01 (MR)

AUG201226

Behemoth Comics

(W) Marvin Rodriguez (A/CA) Marvin Rodriguez

This alternate custom VHS box with a unique design comes signed and with bonuses including a ransom letter and a sticker.

In Shops: Oct 28, 2020

SRP: $14.99

CARDINAL DAGON #3 (OF 3) (MR)

AUG201224

Behemoth Comics

(W) Massimo Rosi (A/CA) Giuseppe Costabile

We head to Korea, during the first peaceful encounter between the South and the North, Dagon is ready to unleash something that mankind has never seen before in order to achieve his dark purposes. The third episode that concludes the first narrative arc of two will end with an even more bizarre surprise than the end of the world.

In Shops: Oct 21, 2020

SRP: $3.99

HOTLINE MIAMI WILDLIFE #2 (OF 8) (MR)

AUG201227

Behemoth Comics

(W) Frederico Chemello, Maurizio Furini (A/CA) Alberto Massaggia

Continuing the monthly comic series based in the multi-million unit selling indie video game franchise, Hotline Miami! The second issue continues Chris's story as he struggles to deal with a coming war, his tendency towards self-destruction, and the mysterious pseudo-patriots of 50 Blessings.

In Shops: Oct 07, 2020

SRP: $3.99