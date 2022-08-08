Behold, Behemoth: New Horror from Tate Brombal, Nick Robles at BOOM

Explosive publisher BOOM! Studios announced Behold, Behemoth, a new horror comic coming this November. Behold, Behemoth is written by Tate Brombal with art by Nick Robles and letters by AndWorld Design. The comic is described as "about how a man's fracturing world and monstrous nightmares foreshadow the unthinkable."

From the press release:

Greyson's world is crumbling following his brother's sudden and mysterious death. His sleepless nights are haunted by vivid nightmares of a terrifying monster, pushing him to the brink of losing both his sanity and his job as a social worker. But he's truly shaken to the core when his newest case—a young orphaned girl named Wren—is found at the scene of a brutal murder, just hours after first meeting Greyson. The line between nightmare and waking life blurs as Greyson soon discovers that the monster from his dreams might just be real—a mythical, ancient beast that is bringing about the end of the world, with shocking connections to both him and Wren… BEHOLD, BEHEMOTH #1 features main cover art by series artist Robles, and variant covers by acclaimed comics creator Jeff Lemire (Black Hammer, Sweet Tooth) with colors by Patricio Delpeche, artist Andrea Sorrentino (Gideon Falls) with colors by Dave Stewart, and more.

Tate Brombal offered the following self-promotional quote in the press release:

Behold, Behemoth may be the most ambitious, exhilarating comic of my career, solely because we are building something that comics hasn't quite seen before. It is psycho-horror meets post-apocalypse by way of biblical fantasia, all spinning around the complicated bond between a grieving man and an orphaned girl. And I cannot wait for everyone to witness the culmination of Nick Robles' entire creative career in these pages. But, for now, simply behold… BEHEMOTH!

And Nick Robles added:

Just going by the name alone, it really feels like we have something special here… BEHOLD, BEHEMOTH! It conjures the promise of something beyond us, and that's exactly what we're setting out to create with this book!

Check out some art from Behold, Behemoth #1 below.