Benjamin W Morse Writes/Draws August #1 From Red 5 Comics in August

Benjamin W Morse is not Ben Morse, former staff writer at Wizard and then Editorial Director of Digital Media at Marvel Comics. But it must be a common mistake. Benjamin W Morse is a comic book writer and artist with a new comic book August: Purgatory Underground #1 being published in August 2022 from Red 5 Comics. "As a long civil war ends, the once celebrated hero Captain August finds himself in the center of an intergalactic controversy. Running out of time and options, he accepts a dangerous mission to a decaying planet- and finds that the war isn't nearly over! An action-packed sci-fi thriller that remixes the nostalgia of 80's cartoons in a contemporary style!" Here are the timely Red 5 Comics solicitations in August… for August, and everything else…

AUGUST PURGATORY UNDERGROUND #1

RED 5 COMICS

JUN221858

(W) Benjamin W. Morse (A) Benjamin W. Morse

As a long civil war ends, the once celebrated hero Captain August finds himself in the center of an intergalactic controversy. Running out of time and options, he accepts a dangerous mission to a decaying planet- and finds that the war isn't nearly over! An action-packed sci-fi thriller that remixes the nostalgia of 80's cartoons in a contemporary style!

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 3.95

BEORN #4

RED 5 COMICS

JUN221859

(W) Ben Bender (A) Ben Bender

Beorn and Goob are on the run! What could be so bad to have a Viking and a troll teaming up for survival? And will the little fellas be big enough to put their differences aside long enough to get out of this mess?

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 4.95

CHASING HITLER TP VOL 01

RED 5 COMICS

JUN221860

(W) Hayley Nitz (A) Jethro Morales (CA) Phil Hester

As WWII draws to an end and the Allies surround Berlin, Adolf Hitler realizes that all is lost. Or is it? Two Allied servicemen are tasked with verifying Hitler's death. When they can't, the chase begins!

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 14.95

DRAGON WHISPERER SEARCH FOR OBSIDIAN #3

RED 5 COMICS

JUN221861

(W) Alex Deluca (A / CA) Glen Fernandez

Rosalinda, The Dragon Whisperer, and her brave friends embark on a deadly stage of their rescue of Obsidian, the last dragon; The Flats! Full of danger and traps! Rosalinda learns that it is not only dragons she can "whisper" to. In the distant past, a growing Obsidian begins to lead his legion of creatures, utilizing his flourishing magical abilities to horrific failure! Meanwhile, an old adversary shows up to tempt the savage goblin Ack and to start the realm of malice that will torment the good people of Galda for centuries to come!

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 3.95

MYSTERY BROTHERS #2

RED 5 COMICS

JUN221862

(W) Quentin Lee (A) Elis Zill

After escaping from the research facility where their father died in an explosion, Jin and his mysterious half brother Adam are rescued by a fishing boat. When they return to Manhattan, his father's boss Abel Profitt sends the lethal Maria robots to hunt Adam down and kidnap Jin's mother as a hostage. Can the teenage boys outsmart Profitt Corp?

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 3.95