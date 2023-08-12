Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Betrayal Of The Mind, celine wagner, graphic novel, unica zurn

Betrayal Of The Mind: The Surreal Life Of Unica Zurn by Céline Wagner

Humanoids announced Betrayal Of The Mind, tracing the life and fate of the famous Surrealist figure Unica Zürn from Céline Wagner.

Humanoids announced today a new original graphic novel, Betrayal Of The Mind. a rare English-language work tracing the life and fate of the famous Surrealist figure Unica Zürn from contemporary artist Céline Wagner, to be published on the 12th of March, 2024.

"ZÛRN, UNICA [zyrn ynika]. f. n. – b. 1916; in Berlin-Grunewald – 1. Born to a middle class family, a young woman in Hiter's Germany. 2. Worked at Universum Film AG as a creator and screenwriter of commercials. – 3. Artist who belong to the Surrealist movement; was Hans Bellmer's partner. – 4. Schizophrenic. 5. Crazy woman. –Antonym. Body, organism."

"A childhood devastated by rape, the absence of an idealized father, a strict moral mother, and a passion for art shaped Unica Zürn. One of the only prominent female figures of the Surrealist movement, Zürn was tormented by inner demons that she shared through her automatic drawings and anagram poems. She longed for and rejected intimacy at once, seeking her so-called Man of Jasmine, an idealized male figure, throughout her life while living as the partner of Hans Bellmer, noted artist and photographer."

"As her schizophrenia began to overtake her, she longed to make the woman she once was disappear into the nameless pronoun She. In the eyes of Unica Zürn, madness was the only way to be in the world."

Céline Wagner retraces the fate of Unica Zürn in this rare English-language portrait of the surrealist which includes a number of reproductions of Zürn's work. Céline Wagner is a graduate of the Polycréa Design School in Toulouse and her 2016 release Frapper le sol, Tatsumi Hijikata sur la voie du butô won the Grand Prix Artémisia. Betrayal Of The Mind: The Surreal Life Of Unica Zurn is her seventh graphic novel and will be available in bookstores for the 12th of March 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!