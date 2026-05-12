Posted in: Comics, Oni Press | Tagged: biker mice from mars, Matt Hotson, scorch, v ken marion

Biker Mice From Mars Gets Its Scorch Spinoff In August 2026

Biker Mice From Mars gets its Scorch Spinoff in August 2026 from Matt Hotson, V Ken Marion and Oni Press

Article Summary Biker Mice From Mars: Scorch #1 launches in August 2026 from Oni Press as a four-issue spinoff by Matt Hotson and V Ken Marion.

The new Biker Mice From Mars series reveals Scorch’s origin, exploring her ties to Throttle, Vinnie, Modo and Mars’ fall.

Scorch, introduced in Biker Mice From Mars #8, takes center stage as a dangerous antihero with secrets that could ignite a galaxy.

Issue #1 features covers by Tango, Eleonora Carlini, AJ Jothikumar and Simon Bisley as Scorch expands the Nacelle Universe.

Matt Hotson and V Ken Marion are launching a spinoff from the Oni Press Nacelle Universe series Biker Mice From Mars, telling the origin of Scorch, the anti-hero who will appear later this year in the TV animated series, and who first appeared in the ongoing series in January last year, in Biker Mice From Mars #8.

BIKER MICE FROM MARS: SCORCH #1 (of 4)

WRITTEN BY MATT HOTSON

ART BY V KEN MARION

COVER A BY TANGO

COVER B BY ELEONORA CARLINI

COVER C BY AJ JOTHIKUMAR

COVER D BLANK SKETCH

FULL ART VARIANT (1:10) BY TANGO

VARIANT COVER (1:20) BY SIMON BISLEY

FULL ART VARIANT (1:50) BY SIMON BISLEY

Enter: SCORCH — a mysterious new Martian rider with a past as dangerous as it is explosive. Is she friend or foe? What sinister secret connects her to Throttle, Vinnie, and Modo . . . to the villainous Plutarkians masterminding Mars' overthrow . . . and to the fate of the Red Planet itself? The truth will be revealed HERE as the hard-charging antihero of 2026 launches into a MUST-READ solo series spanning her never-before revealed origin . . . and a future defined by new allies, hidden histories, and a single spark with the potential to ignite an entire galaxy!

"We've had plans for the next chapter of the Biker Mice story for a long time, but Scorch had plans of her own!" said writer Matt Hotson. "Whenever we thought the story was going one way, Scorch veered us in another direction, and when your main character wields a flamethrower-hammer you learn to get out of her way. From the very first days of the Biker Mice on the open roads of Mars, to the wet and wild wastelands of Planet Plutark, Scorch's story will shake up the world of the Biker Mice From Mars like never before!" (Marauders), AJ Jothikumar (The Great Garloo), and Simon Bisley (Lobo)!

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