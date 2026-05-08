Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Bad Seeds, gotham, matt fraction, nightwing, poison ivy

The 2026 Batman Event, Bad Seeds, Gets Its Logo… And It Rocks

The 2026 DC Comics Batman event, Bad Seeds, gets its logo... and it rocks.

Here we go, folks, the logo to the upcoming Batman event, which will be crossing over into the likes of Batman, Poison Ivy, Catwoman, Detective Comics, Nightwing, Harley Quinn and more, Bad Seeds….

Bad Seeds is an upcoming Batman crossover event from DC Comics, scheduled September and October 2026, and announced earlier this year at ComicsPRO. It serves as the first major Bat-event in the "All In" era under writer Matt Fraction on the main Batman title. The story builds on recent developments in the Batman line, particularly Poison Ivy winning the election to become Mayor of Gotham City, as Vandal Savage serves as the GCPD Commissioner. Vandal Savage declares war on the Bat-Family, flooding Gotham's streets with a private, paramilitarized police force. Mayor Pamela Isley, deserted by her political and arcane allies, launches a desperate final power play. And these tensions culminate in one long, dark night in which Gotham faces transformation into a "primeval world of hostile plant life" unlike anything seen on Earth in millennia, as the Bat-Family are hunted and in hiding during the chaos. It has been compared to the No Man's Land event due to the themes of Gotham's isolation, societal breakdown, and large-scale transformation, with Poison Ivy playing a major antagonistic/anti-heroic role. As of now, the event is still building in the monthly titles, with recent issues setting up the power struggle between Ivy, Savage, and the Bat-Family, but there is more, much more to come… and now we have a logo.

Matt Keller, Director of Speciality Sales, took to the stage at ComicsPRO in Glendale to say "We talked about the success of Absolute Batman, but I don't think you can understate how incredible the regular Batman title has been selling, just killing it. Every single issue is amazing. I'm not sure if you've read the date night issue with Bruce Wayne, that issue is unbelievably fun. It is just great, and when you talk about the last page cliffhanger, I read that book, I was like Oh my God, where is the next one? I can't wait to read it." So he's keen. But what about this Gotham event? "So we are gonna be having a Gotham event called Bad Seeds… It's a Gotham event: Pamela Isely is now the mayor of a city-devouring bloom, and Vandal Savage declares war as the Batfamily fight to survive and save Gotham City across one long dark night… So we've had a history of amazing Batman events, and this is gonna follow right in line with all the rest of them, but what those guys are doing with this book is amazing, and their vision for this is gonna be outstanding, so I think it's gonna build on all the success you're already having with Batman."

"DC closed its publishing announcements with a first look at "BAD SEEDS", a Gotham City event arriving in Q3 2026. Gotham City police commissioner Vandal Savage has declared war on the Bat-Family and flooded the streets with his private, para-militarized police army. Gotham's new mayor, Pamela Isley, deserted by her allies both political and arcane, is about to make a last-ditch power play that will leave all of Gotham decimated by daylight. These events converge in "BAD SEEDS", spanning a long, dark night in Gotham that threatens to turn the entire city into a primeval world of hostile plant life unlike anything on Earth for millennia, at a time when its greatest heroes are hunted and in hiding. More details on "BAD SEEDS" will be shared in the months ahead."

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