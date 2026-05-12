Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Ignition Press

Ignition July 2026 Full Solicits – Minotaur, Sicko, Patron & Stan Lee

Ignition Press July 2026 full solicits with Si Spurrier, Mike Dowling, Christian Ward, John J Pearson, Tini Howard, Amilcar Pinna & Stan Lee

Ignition Press launches Minotaur #1 by Si Spurrier and Mike Dowling, The Patron by Christian Ward and John J Pearson, Sicko by Tini Howard and Amilcar Pinna, as well as the Airwalker graphic novel written by Stan Lee (who died eight years ago) and Ignition Press co-founder Jeremy Haun, drawn by Danny Luckert. All in Ignition Press' July 2026 solicits and solicitations, alongside their other continuing series and the collection of Murder Podcast…

MINOTAUR #1

Written by Si Spurrier

Illustrated by Mike Dowling

Colors by Sofie Dodgson

810196280274-01011 Cover A by Mike Dowling

810196280274-01021 Cover B by Anwita Citriya

810196280274-01041 Cover C by Martin Simmonds

810196280274-01061 Ignition Exclusive by Jock

Five years ago, a government supercomputer triggered the Singularity: an explosion of technological superintelligence heralding an unimaginable tomorrow.

At least, it almost did. Within moments, a failsafe activated. The plug was pulled. The future was aborted. But something leaked in those first picoseconds, through wire and wave. And now?

The future fights back. Inexplicable events. Miracles and monsters. Harbingers of revolution…or apocalypse?

Minotaur is the tale of Gloria Monday, a photojournalist documenting the lives of those, like her, who are haunted, tortured, and transformed by outbreaks of the future; along with the no-nonsense ex-military muscle who watches her six, and the reformed tech bro secretly bankrolling their global mission to expose it all.

From Simon Spurrier (The Flash, John Constantine: Hellblazer, Dead in America) and Mike Dowling (The Amazing Spider-Man, Unfollow) comes Minotaur, an X-Files for the forward-looking era, with science-fiction ideas ripped from the pages of New Scientist, manifesting among human societies in spooky, unsettling ways.

THE PATRON #1

Written by Christian Ward

Illustrated by John J. Pearson

Colors by John J. Pearson

810196280335-01011 Cover A by Christian Ward

810196280335-01021 Cover B by John J. Pearson

810196280335-01041 Cover C by Anand RK

810196280335-01061 Ignition Exclusive by Tula Lotay

All the great artists have one thing in common…they're dead.

A true patron of the fine arts, Mr. Cherish has dedicated his life to scouting and supporting emerging artists, launching countless unknowns from obscurity into industry superstardom.

Unfortunately for these young artists, the secret to Cherish's success is their untimely demise. Nothing makes a work of art more desirable and valuable to collectors than the passing of its creator, and Cherish has refined his ability to orchestrate spectacular tragedies without leaving a trace…before selling his dead protégés' oeuvres for massive profits.

Painter Matty Barnes is primed to become Cherish's next 'hit,' but when the script is flipped on this latest murder, a shocking twist puts his empire in the crosshairs.

Writer Christian Ward (Batman: City of Madness, Event Horizon) and artist John J. Pearson (The Department of Truth, The Infernals) put their own life's work on the page in a highbrow thriller at the bloody intersection of art and commerce! Both creators will contribute a full series of variant covers, alongside a special incentive cover on #1 by Eisner Award-winning artist Anand RK (Deicidium, The Beauty).

SICKO #1

Written by Tini Howard

Illustrated by Amilcar Pinna

81019628031101011 Colors by Amanda Grazini

81019628031101021 Cover A by Amilcar Pinna

81019628031101041 Cover B by Juliet Nneka

81019628031101051 Cover C Retailer Incentive by Matias Bergara

81019628031101061 Ignition Exclusive cover by Anwita Citriya

What doesn't kill you makes you stronger…at least, that's what healthy people say.

Valentine Virago has always struggled with her health. Her rare autoimmune disorder has defied all treatment, and as she grew older, it defied even classification. You see, Valentine can take her immune system and weaponize it. What would just be a normal sneeze to the rest of us, she can turn into a projectile of bloody miasma. Just as a start.

Fed up with being a test subject, poked and prodded by pushy doctors, Valentine has gone on the lam in search of the freedom to be herself. Unfortunately, interested parties want her back in their care, and they are sending goons in hazmat suits. Led by Jono, her one-time nurse and potential love interest, they're offering her a spot in a private medical facility run by Jono's parents. Val isn't one for institutions, however, and what some may see as a safe haven,she sees as a prison— and who wants to be trapped in a prison, when you're already trapped in your own body?

Writer Tini Howard (Marian Heretic, X-Men) teams up with artist Amilcar Pinna (X-Men: First Class, Galactic) and colorist Amanda Grazini (Creepshow, The Cryos) for their new series Sicko, a surreal story perfect for fans of Doom Patrol and mutant adventures of all kinds.

AIRWALKER OGN

Written by Stan Lee and Jeremy Haun

Illustrated and Colored by Danny Luckert

978-1-968063-06-1 Cover by Danny Luckert

An original graphic novel from the mind of Stan Lee – Airwalker is a hero for a new generation!

From throwing prize fights to transcending the laws of physics, Bo Chang's life is about to change forever.

For Bo Chang, life is a constant battle. Whether it's from fighting the mobsters that have him under his thumb as a prize fighter or caring for his ailing mother and their family- owned bookshop in New York City's Chinatown. As if these battles weren't enough, Bo is about to find himself fighting for the future of humanity.

When a family friend with a mysterious connection to Bo's dead father arrives back in their lives, Bo becomes exposed to what can only be described as a "god particle." The transformation that occurs not only makes him able to walk on air but makes him a target for everyone else attempting to take control of this evolutionary discovery.

BAD THOUGHTS #2

Written by Ande Parks

Illustrated by Dave Wachter

Colors by Brad Simpson

81019628026702011 Cover A by Dave Wachter

81019628026702021 Cover B by Fernando Blanco

Jack has returned from his mission and is trying to decompress, but work tends to follow you home when you're an empath. The dark memories he picked up from his boss are proving hard to shake, and after a night of commiserating with his team, he realizes that maybe he has shared too many secrets. People are turning up dead and Jack has a sneaking suspicion that he's next. How can he protect himself and those he loves when he knows the darkness that everyone is capable of?

The second issue of the new series from Extraction co-creator Ande Parks and Uncanny Valley artist Dave Wachter takes us to the darkness inside ourselves!

THE BEAUTY #7

Written by Jeremy Haun & Jason A. Hurley

Illustrated by Emanuela Lupacchino

Colors by Leonardo Paciarotti

81019628007607011 Cover A by Jeremy Haun and Nick Filardi

81019628007607021 Cover B by Emanuela Lupacchino

Nox leaves Paradise with the information she was sent to fetch, and so much more. Percival Abernathy wants to use her in his vendetta against his sisters, so why not make it mutually beneficial for both of them? Yet, the twins aren't going to go down that easy, and they are going to put their agents in the field to use. Calaveras is tasked with taking out Percival, and Agent Goode is going to have to rein in his partner, Agent Crayton, or his own life will become forfeit.

Meanwhile, what does Nox's handler, Reynard, have to do with all of this, and why is he meeting with Hope and her fugitive lover, Kelvin Frost?

Read the all-new stories from the comic that inspired the hit television show, as envisioned by original creators Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley and drawn by Emanuela Lupacchino (Worlds Finest: Teen Titans).

THE OTHER/HALF #4

Written by Jim McCann

Illustrated by Joe Eisma

Colors by Pete Pantazis

810196280243-04011 Cover A by Joe Eisma

810196280243-04021 Cover B by David Talaski

Ethan is released from jail, but at what cost? Far from the happy reunion Henry hoped for, Ethan feels betrayed and blindsided after learning what Henry did to help free him. Can they rebuild the trust in their relationship as it becomes

increasingly clear they both have their own secrets? But only working together do they have any hope of finding the Nobility Diamond and finally clearing Ethan's name.

Don't miss the penultimate issue of Jim McCann and Joe Eisma's charming series, The Other/Half as it moves towards the thrilling conclusion.

BLOODLAND #5

Written by B. Clay Moore

Illustrated by Mack Chater

Colors by Mack Chater

810196280083-05011 Cover A by Mack Chater

810196280083-05021 Cover B by Inaki Miranda

Friends and fiends alike meet their end in this bloody thrilling installment of Bloodland!

Heather returns to the Art League's headquarters with one man down and an infant in tow, just as footage of her squad's unforgiving hospital raid goes viral over the ragged remains of the internet and catches Son Cassidy's attention. Could this be the beginning of a beautiful partnership?

Meanwhile, the Reverend Hawk showcases his rather… aggressive…recruitment tactics, and Ezra and Leopold show President Cross their grisly redecoration of the Vice President's residence… and its terrifying new inhabitants.

B. Clay Moore and Mack Chater's blood-chilling political thriller continues!

THE DOGSITTER #2

Written by Jamie S. Rich

Illustrated by Megan Levens

Colors by Nick Filardi

810196280342-02011 Cover A by Megan Levens

810196280342-02021 Cover B by Cully Hamner

Mistakes were made! With booze still on her breath, Gemma high-tails it across town from the bathroom floor of the costume party to a line of angry customers waiting for her to open the shop. Things take a turn when she accepts a flirty invite from last night's mysterious make-out partner, and the real hangover unfolds when the puppy mask comes off and his true inner dog's identity is revealed.

But when he turns a mirror on her criticisms, chemistry evolves into genuine connection…and Gemma could be dangerously close to getting in deep with her meal ticket's man!

Puppy love becomes bad for business as things heat up in the next installment of Jamie S. Rich and Megan Levens' four-legged rom-com, The Dogsitter!

EVERYONE LOVES A JEWEL THIEF #3

Written by Tim Seeley & Aaron Campbell

Illustrated by Aaron Campbell

Colors by Jordie Bellaire

810196280281-03011 Cover A by Aaron Campbell

810196280281-03021 Cover B by Andrea Sorrentino

Hangovers, an indifferent muse, a colossal screw-up with the decoy car, and a getaway driver with cold feet…

Wisconsin's ragtag middle-aged D&D party-turned-jewel thieves have every reason to cut their losses and call it quits, but who wants to hear that story? As every good Dungeon Master knows, a successful campaign is all about improvising—and these guys better start thinking fast, because it's heist day at the Pruhl Mansion!

Find out if the crew can execute the new plan…or enjoy the show when it all hits the fan.

INNARDS #3

Written by Rob Guillory

Illustrated by Sam Lotfi

Colors by Jean-Francois Beaulieu

810196280304-03011 Cover A by Sam Lotfi

810196280304-03021 Cover B by Rob Guillory

Trapped at the center of the earth for the duration of an underground nuclear storm, the crew must accept that the elements are far from the only thing to fear.

Boo's rampage intensifies, even as the crew's dark histories come to light. Is anyone trustworthy, and do they have any hope of getting back to the surface in one piece? Will they pick each other off or—worse—be consumed by the mysterious entity living deep in the Lucifium caves? In this Etta-narrated issue, the crew's sole female diver reflects on her purpose on board and resolves to unearth the ONIS corporation's secrets…before it's too late.

The most thrilling issue yet in this action-packed, gritty, sci-fi series by Rob Guillory and Sam Lotfi.

JUST BRUTAL #5

Written by Dennis Hopeless

Illustrated by Brahm Revel

Colors by Marissa Louise

81019628025005011 Cover A by Brahm Revel

81019628025005021 Cover B by Jorge Corona

As Jordan Savage struggles to use his father's mystic sword against attacking Mordorks, his twin sister is locked in a battle of her own. Namely, her own anxiety and the legacy of her heroic mother, which has now suddenly been foisted upon her. It's hard enough to live up to the reputation of a woman who you never understood and who you think doesn't understand you, but it's even harder when the entire human race depends on it!

This penultimate issue of the first series of Just Brutal is not just a crucial inflection point in the plot, but it's also the most emotional issue for our characters. Fans of Dennis Hopeless's acclaimed run on Spider-Woman know he understands the dynamics of mother and child, and his work with Jason Aaron on Sea of Stars demonstrated his insight into how loss informs a family's legacy, but he takes it to a whole new area in Just Brutal. You can't miss this one!

MURDER PODCAST #8

Written by Jeremy Haun

Illustrated by Andy MacDonald

Colors by Nick Filardi

810196280007-08011 Cover A by Jeremy Haun

810196280007-08021 Cover B by Anwita Citriya

Mina and the gang have found the broadcast location of THE Murder Podcast, and they're ready to smash the servers to smithereens! But first, they'll have to work their way through an army of murderous cult members who want to see the podcast spread around the world. When Mina finds the machine powering the operation, she also discovers that the human cost for this nefarious endeavor is much higher—and more grotesque—than she ever anticipated.

Experience the unsettling, epic conclusion of Murder Podcast that writer Jeremy Haun (The Beauty) has been building to. Joining him for the big finish is superstar artist Andy MacDonald (Doctor Strange; If Destruction Be Our Lot).

MURDER PODCAST Vol. 1

Written by Jeremy Haun

Illustrated by Mike Tisserand

Colors by Nick Filardi

978-1-968063-05-4 Cover A by Jeremy Haun

From the co-creator of The Beauty, the FX television series from Ryan Murphy, comes a whole new concept of modern horror.

Fans of true crime podcasts are noticing brand-new episodes of a show they thought was over appearing in their feed, but when they cue up the first episode, they find themselves overtaken by a murderous urge. One that only stops when the killer is stopped, leaving a gruesome death toll in its wake. For Mina and her friends, these killings are just another topic of their daily gossip, a potential new case for the next true crime show they can't get enough of. Yet, as the killings get closer and closer to their own lives, it's becoming clear that there is more going on below the surface than any of them realize.

Written by Jeremy Haun (The Beauty; The Realm) and with art by Mike Tisserand and Danny Luckert, this debut Ignition Press title will make you think twice before you fire up those ear buds and press play because it just might be the last thing you hear.

Collecting the first four issues of Murder Podcast and Murder Podcast: The Cold Open, the introductory story previously available only through Kickstarter and Ignition Press.

RIPCORD #5

Written by Cullen Bunn

Illustrated by Aneke

Colors by Patricia Martin

81019628022905011 Cover A by Jorge Fornes

81019628022905021 Cover B by Aneke

Dillon has come a long way to find her little sister, traversing treacherous terrain and battling it out with bad-guy bikers and relentless Ripcord rejects. Now she must face the final boss Sera and her gang of feral fiends if she wants to take Janelle home alive. But who are we kidding? They don't stand a chance!

Witness the bloody conclusion of this exciting series from master of horror Cullen Bunn (The Sixth Gun; Deluge) and queen inkslinger Aneke (Bylines of Blood).

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