Posted in: Blumhouse, Movies | Tagged: blumhouse, jason blum, paranormal activity

Paranormal Activity Is Heading To The Broadway Stage

The popular stage play based on Paranormal Activity is heading to Broadway this August, with Jason Blum on as a producer.

Article Summary Paranormal Activity is coming to Broadway, with previews starting August 14 and opening night set for September 15.

The hit Paranormal Activity stage play lands at the August Wilson Theatre for a 20-week Broadway run this fall.

Jason Blum joins as producer, with Levi Holloway writing and Felix Barrett directing the live horror adaptation.

The Paranormal Activity franchise has earned over $900 million, with a new film from Blum and James Wan due in 2027.

Paranormal Activity is heading to Broadway. After selling out shows in London's West End, Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington DC, and San Francisco, the play based around the Blumhouse movie franchise, titled Paranormal Activity – A New Story Live on Broadway, will start previews on August 14 ahead of an opening on September 15. It will run for 20 weeks in Broadway's August Wilson Theatre. The show is written by Levi Holloway and directed by Felix Barrett. Deadline reports that casting is still underway and will be announced at another time. Jason Blum will join the Broadway production as a producer. It will also play in Boston for two weeks from July 11 through July 30.

Paranormal Activity As You've Never Seen It Before

Here is the play's synopsis: James and Lou move from Chicago to London to escape their past, but they soon discover that places aren't haunted, people are… With an original story inspired by the film franchise, Paranormal Activity reimagines the modern ghost story with an intimacy that only live theatre can provide.

Barrett released the following statement: New York is my home away from home. I fell in love with the city when making Sleep No More fifteen years ago, and always marveled at the way audiences engaged with the show. Having seen the incredible responses to Paranormal as it has toured the US, I'm beyond excited that it will be coming to Broadway and cannot wait to see how New Yorkers react."

The Paranormal Activity movie franchise consists of seven films and has made over $900 million worldwide, despite combined production budgets of just $38 million, making it one of the most successful franchises in film history. A new film, produced by Blum and James Wan, is scheduled for 2027 and has recently hired Ian Tuason to direct and bring the series back to theaters. The last film, Next of Kin, was released directly to Paramount+ in 2021.

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