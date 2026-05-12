Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: a24, Flesh of the Gods, kristen stewart, Wagner Moura

A24 Rolls Cameras On Flesh of the Gods With Stewart/Moura

A24 has begun production on Flesh of the Gods, starring Kristen Stewart and Wagner Moura from the director of Mandy.

Article Summary A24 has started production on Flesh of the Gods, the new thriller pairing Kristen Stewart and Wagner Moura.

Panos Cosmatos directs the A24 film from a script by Andrew Kevin Walker, writer of the classic Seven.

Set in 1980s Los Angeles, the A24 movie follows a couple pulled into a surreal world of hedonism and violence.

With Hyperobject, XYZ Films, and a stacked creative team, A24 could have one of its biggest upcoming buzz titles.

A24 has begun production on what will become one of the most anticipated films of the coming months. Titled Flesh of the Gods, it is being directed by Panos Cosmatos (Mandy) from a script by Andrew Kevin Walker, writer of Seven. It stars Kristen Stewart and Wagner Moura, along with Esmé Creed-Miles (A Head Full of Ghosts), Roland Møller (Citadel), and Alba Baptista (Voltron). Deadline reports that the movie is about a couple, played by Stewart and Moura, in '80s LA, who descend each evening from their luxury skyscraper condo and head into an electric nighttime realm. When they cross paths with the mysterious and enigmatic Nameless and her hard-partying crew, Raoul and Alex are seduced into a glamorous, surrealistic world of hedonism, thrills, and violence."

A24 Should Have A Huge Hit On Their Hands Here

The film is being produced by Hyperobject Industries, Augenschein Filmproduktion, Nevermind Pictures, and XYZ Films. A24 is handling the domestic release and holds the rights to the film here. XYZ will handle the international sales at Cannes as far as release and rights are concerned. This is the fourth collaboration between Cosmatos and XYZ, following their recent work on the Miley Cyrus film Something Beautiful and other projects.

This may be the best gathering of creatives in front of and behind the camera in some time. Stewart has become one of the best performers we have in film, and Moura is coming off an Oscar nomination this year for The Secret Agent and is also one of the most respected actors working currently. At this point, if you are reading this, you have probably seen the genius that is Mandy, but if you haven't, correct that immediately, and having Cosmatos bring his brand of crazy to a script from the writer of Seven? Sign me up. Thank you, A24.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!