Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: Marvel Comics, RSVLTS

Bow Before Doom with RSVLTS Newest Marvel Comics Collection

RSVLTS has just revealed their newest Marvel Comics collection as the infamous Doctor Doom is back and ready for your waredrobe

Article Summary RSVLTS unveils a new Marvel Comics Doctor Doom collection timed to the growing hype around Avengers: Doomsday.

The drop includes Marvel Comics button-downs, polos, hats, and accessories inspired by Doctor Doom and Latveria.

Standout styles include Victor’s Spoils, Impending Doom, Doom-prints, Iron Rule, and Latveria’s Finest tee.

Built with RSVLTS’ KUNUFLEX material, the Marvel Comics collection is live now for fans ready to dress like Doom.

With the hype machine for Avengers: Doomsday already kicking into overdrive, there's never been a better time for Doctor Doom to start taking over your wardrobe. Marvel's legendary Latverian ruler has always carried an unmatched level of genius, inventiveness, mystical power, and world-conquering ambition. Since his debut in Fantastic Four #5 back in 1962, Victor Von Doom has evolved from a classic comic villain into one of the most beloved and visually iconic characters in pop culture. Now, RSVLTS has captured some of his power and style with a brand-new selection of apparel, featuring button-downs, All-Day Polos, and even a few hats to strike fear into the heroes of the Marvel Universe.

Whether he's humiliating the Fantastic Four, stealing cosmic power from gods, or reminding everyone that Reed Richards is not smarter than him, Doom somehow always manages to look cooler than everybody else in the room. And now, with Marvel fans counting down to what could be Doom's biggest cinematic spotlight yet in Avengers: Doomsday, RSVLTS is unleashing a collection worthy of the ruler of Latveria himself. The new drop features an incredible lineup of button-downs and polos built on RSVLTS' signature KUNUFLEX™ material, with titles that sound like lost Doom story arcs in the best possible way. Fans can suit up with designs including "Victor's Spoils," "The Legend of Latveria," "Doom-prints," "Impending Doom," "Shock Doc," "Von Doom Metal Works," and the "Latveria's Finest" vintage tee.

If that was not enough, RSVLTS was sure to give Marvel fans a Doctor Doom style for any occasion, with some golf-ready all-day polos. "Latverian Links" and "Iron Rule" are here to help you dominate the office or golf course, as both capture his iconic green color scheme. Doom would never stop at shirts alone; RSVLTS new collection also includes accessories like "The Iron Crown" dad hat, "What Needs Be Done" 5-panel curved brim hat, and some nicely curated golf headcovers. Doom may not share power… but thankfully, he is sharing his style with RSVLTS. Marvel fans can step into the boots of Doom right now on RSVLTS.com as this entire collection is already live! Doomsday is upon us!

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