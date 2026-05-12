Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman

UPDATE: Absolute Batman #1 And Absolute Batman #20 (Spoilers)

UPDATE: A look inside Absolute Batman #20, and how it relates to Absolute Batman #1, #5, #17, #18 and #19... (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Batman #20 reframes key moments from Absolute Batman #1, suggesting Bruce Wayne’s childhood was manipulated.

New clues to Thomas Wayne’s death, deepening the conspiracy driving Absolute Batman #20.

Callbacks to Absolute Batman hint that Martha Wayne is central.

Absolute Batman #20 looks like a pivotal chapter, connecting long-running mysteries and setting up Scarecrow’s next move.

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool mentioned that Absolute Batman #20 from Scott Snyder, Nick Dragotta and Frank Martin might require a little re-reading… and not just the previous issue. But also the first one. There are spoilers below, and a proper big spoiler warning before things get really fruity.

Because, yes, as we recapped, in Absolute Batman #19, it was suggested that The Joker was behind the death of Thomas Wayne as part of a setup to turn Bruce Wayne into Batman

In the preview of Absolute Batman #20, it is also suggested that Jonathan Crane, the Scarecrow, was involved in Bruce Wayne's young life.

With those panels from Absolute Batman #1, the death of Thomas Wayne at the hands of Joe Chill, in the report that Jim Gordon gave to Bruce, before his death at the remote hands of the Scarecrow, Jonathan Crane.

We noted that the objects in the sky were crows. And in Absolute Batman #20? Time for that big Bat spoiler image…

The Scarecrow, visiting Joe Chill in his cell, noted them too when Batman came by… you may have to squint a little…

But the point is made. And maybe it's not the only one, there was something else at Gotham Zoo in Absolute Batman #5 as well… by Scott Snyder and Gabriel Walta.

With a laughing Joker figure…

As well as it all coming down to Martha Wayne's involvement with The Court Of Owls.

More than a member, she was a TAlon, an assassin for the Court.

This is where we left her back in Absolute Batman #18, remember?

It's all connected… Absolute Batman #20 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta is published this Wednesday from DC Comics.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #20

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

As the dust settles in the city of Gotham after the loss of [redacted], [redacted] enter the scene ready to hunt and more than one secret will be revealed in this seminal issue. $4.99 5/13/26

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta As the dust settles in the city of Gotham after the loss of [redacted], [redacted] enter the scene ready to hunt and more than one secret will be revealed in this seminal issue. $4.99 5/13/26 ABSOLUTE BATMAN #21

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

SCARECROW'S REIGN OF TERROR CONTINUES! Friends become enemies. Enemies become friends. Final forms are revealed, and Scarecrow's reign of terror threatens to upend everything. $4.99 6/17/2026

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta SCARECROW'S REIGN OF TERROR CONTINUES! Friends become enemies. Enemies become friends. Final forms are revealed, and Scarecrow's reign of terror threatens to upend everything. $4.99 6/17/2026 ABSOLUTE BATMAN #22

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Werther Dell Edera (CA) Nick Dragotta

THE ORIGIN OF HARLEY QUINN! As the Robins nest in Gotham's backyard, and Batman faces ultimate defeat, Harley Quinn's origin is revealed. How does Harley connect with Ark M, and how did the Robins fledge from hatchlings to birds of prey? The call of more than one predator will be answered in this issue. $4.99 7/8/2026

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