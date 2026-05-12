Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, Image, Marvel Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman, Ben 10, daredevil, Dungeon Crawler Carl, hottest comics, invincible, Lost Fantasy, punisher, radiant black

TOLDJA: Ben 10 Beats Absolute Batman, Top Ten Hottest Comics This Week

TOLDJA: Ben 10 Beats Absolute Batman To Top The Top 10 Hottest Comics This Week on Bleeding Cool

Last week, Bleeding Cool reckoned that Ben 10 #1 would be the hottest comic book. We reckoned right. It was, beating out Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman, Invincible, Dungeon Crawler Carl and more… The Absolute Universe also made a comeback, alongside the return of hot comic covers like battle-damaged Thragg, Dungeon Crawler Carl, and Lost Fantasy. The Punisher also returns to the list, featuring both an old and a brand-new cover. Radiant Black is also shaking up the aftermarket with high demand for the first issue, ahead of the #42 reveal… And all courtesy of Covrprice with a tag to keep up on previous editions.

BEN 10 #ASHCAN | DYNAMITE ENTERTAINMENT | MARCH 2026 BEN 10 was a huge part of many fans' childhoods. In fact, many fans were nervous about how BEN 10 would be depicted in this new series. There was a lot of cautious hype. The ashcan was released back in March and stayed at a modest value for a while. The first issue of BEN 10 was released last week, and it was positively received! Fans enjoyed the pacing and artwork of the series, sending them back to a world of childhood nostalgia. This positive reception caused many to turn to the aftermarket to pick up a copy of the ashcan, sending it soaring in value and demand! We tracked it at a high sale of $26 for a NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $15. ABSOLUTE BATMAN ARK-M SPECIAL #1 – JOSHUA HIXSON – REGULAR | DC | JANUARY 2026 While this issue teases the looming threat of Absolute Deathstroke, fans finally saw what that threat meant in issue #19. Absolute Batman has officially been framed for murder, and Deathstroke is out for blood. The issue ends with him announcing the deployment of his program, the Robins! ABSOLUTE BATMAN #20, releasing this week, will be the first time we see the Robins, mech-operated suits, in action as they hunt down the Dark Knight. It looks like Absolute Deathstroke has a huge role to play in the future of this series! We tracked it at a high sale of $44 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $15. ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #15 – HAYDEN SHERMAN – REGULAR | DC | DECEMBER 2025 This week saw little to no leaks, media news, or brand new rumors to create buzz. A relatively slow news week means fans have time to catch up on their most desired books. When this book was first released, it was the top grab for anyone going to their LCS for NCBD. The first crossover in the Absolute universe was a momentous occasion, and it was absolutely loved by fans (pun intended). The interaction between Batman and Wonder Woman was praised, and readers couldn't wait until they crossed over again. In the meantime, fans who haven't had a chance to get their copy made sure to snag one this past week! We tracked it at a high sale of $37 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $10. INVINCIBLE RETURNS #1 – TYLER KIRKHAM – 2026 C2E2 – DAVIS RIDER COMICS – FOIL (LIMITED 1200) | IMAGE | MARCH 2026 Thragg has officially turned Invincible's world upside down. Fans of the comics are reliving one of the greatest threats that Mark has ever encountered. For those who only watch the Prime series, Thragg is utterly terrifying. Amazing Prime knows how to keep fans' attention, posting a small teaser to announce that Season 5 is confirmed and will be released sometime in 2027. Since Kirkham released this cover, it has been the most popular Thragg cover on the market. Fans of Kirkham, his battle-damaged collection, and Invincible were thrilled to see this cover debut and still chase down copies! We tracked it at a high sale of $220 for a NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $143. RADIANT BLACK #1 – MICHAEL CHO – REGULAR | IMAGE | FEBRUARY 2021 This past week closed down the FOC on RADIANT BLACK #42. This issue is being teased as one of the biggest, defining issues in the RADIANT BLACK series. The series celebrated its fifth year anniversary a few months ago, with this issue closing a major storyline. It has also been teased that this issue would reveal a major character that would change the world of Radiant Black. There is so much hype about the future of the RADIANT BLACK series that fans have turned back to the first issue before the reveal causes it to heat up! RADIANT BLACK #42 releases on June 3rd. We tracked it at a high sale of $111 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $18. FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2026: DUNGEON CRAWLER CARL #0 – NATHAN GOODEN – VAULT WEBSTORE – ABSOLUTE BATMAN 1 HOMAGE (LIMITED 6000) | VAULT | MAY 2026 The crossover into comics has turned DUNGEON CRAWLER CARL into a huge name in the world of comic books. Fans of the book and new fans alike have been hunting down only the coolest covers to collect for the debut. There is not much cooler than the most popular comic of 2025, ABSOLUTE BATMAN. Gooden illustrated an excellent homage to the first issue of ABSOLUTE BATMAN, causing the internet to lose its mind. The book shot up in demand, and value soon followed. We tracked it at a high sale of $250 for a NM+ copy and a current raw NM FMV of $243. PUNISHER #3 – MARVEL TELEVISION | MARVEL | APRIL 2026 The Punisher is the next big anticipated media release coming out from the MCU. The special presentation, titled Punisher: One Last Kill, will be released this Tuesday. In fact, you might be reading this while the title credits roll! It is a highly anticipated special presentation. In addition to this, fans are excited to see Frank Castle return in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. This variant cover is going to one day be a huge nostalgia grab, as it is a direct promotional poster from the series! We tracked it at a high sale of $90 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $25. FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2026: DUNGEON CRAWLER CARL #0 – YOSHI YOSHITANI – REGULAR | VAULT | MAY 2026 If you haven't heard of Dungeon Crawler Carl by now… You need to read our weekly articles more often. Dungeon Crawler Carl has recently been the most hotly anticipated graphic novel. The book has built up a huge fanbase over the course of its seven novels, with another on the way. It is a New York Times bestseller and, when it was announced to crossover into the comic book world, it became a super hot collectible. This FCBD cover is the first chapter reveal of the yet-to-be-released graphic novel! We tracked it at a high sale of $90 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $15. DAREDEVIL VOL 1 #183 – DIRECT | MARVEL | JUNE 1982 Unlike the lukewarm reception of the first season of Daredevil: Born Again, the second season was very positively received. The first season was used to rebuild the world of Daredevil and set up the pieces for the explosive second season. The ending left fans wanting more of Daredevil and the street-level heroes. Punisher and Daredevil first fought in live action in the second season of the Daredevil Netflix series… 10 years ago. Fans are on the edge of their seats for a new match-up. The next season has been teased as being "Frank Miller-esque", causing fans to pick up the most Frank Miller Daredevil/Punisher cover around! We tracked it at a high sale of $160 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $29. Lost Fantasy #5 – Maxi Dallo – Regular | IMAGE | November 2025 LOST FANTASY has become the latest and greatest from Image. It had a solid fan base but didn't quite hit mainstream until the release of Blanchette's Bombshell cover. When the cover exploded on the aftermarket, it brought in a huge amount of new fans. Fans who started reading the series from the new arc immediately went back to the aftermarket to chase down earlier issues. This key issue features the appearance of a new character and also teases a new series, making it a hot chase for collectors! We tracked it at a high sale of $34 for a NM+ copy and a current raw NM FMV of $28.

Disclaimer: CovrPrice's Top 10 list is automatically generated from real aftermarket sales data and is not manually curated. It reflects the week's top trending comic books based on a weighted mix of sales volume and price movement. This list is not a recommendation on what to buy. It simply shows what collectors are actively purchasing online and how those choices shape the market for the week ending Sunday, May 10th, 2026.

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