Billy Batson Goes Straight to Hell in Shazam #2 [Preview]

Shazam #2 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and in this preview we find Billy and Dane taking a trip to Hell in search of the Rock of Eternity. Two teenage boys in the Satanic version of Las Vegas (but slightly less hot — they actually care about climate change down in hell), surrounded by temptation? Hopefully, they can avoid getting too distracted because there's only four issues in this mini-series. The solicit promises a shocking secret that will rock the Teen Titans Academy universe to its foundations. Check out the preview below.

SHAZAM #2 (OF 4)

DC Comics

0621DC145

0621DC146 – SHAZAM #2 (OF 4) CVR B RAFA SANDOVAL CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Tim Sheridan (A/CA) Clayton Henry

Hell is full of temptations and distractions as Billy Batson searches for the missing Rock of Eternity, alongside his guide from Teen Titans Academy, the mystical and mysterious Dane. Earth's Mightiest Mortal must face demons and would-be kings of the underworld. But even with the power of Shazam, Billy finds himself outwitted and outmatched, until Dane reveals a secret that will change his relationship with Billy and the new Teen Titans Academy forever.

In Shops: 8/17/2021

SRP: $3.99