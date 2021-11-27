Birthplace Of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles To Be Commemorated

Mirage Studios was an American comic book company founded in 1983 by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird in Dover, New Hampshire. Best known for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book series and the subsequent franchise it has spawned, it was called Mirage Studios because, as Kevin Eastman put it, "there wasn't an actual studio, only kitchen tables and couches with lap boards."

And in his Spotlight Panel at San Diego Comic-Con Special Edition yesterday, he revealed that while the original house has since been demolished, the local ordinance is planning a specially commemorative manhold cover to be placed over an existing manhole where the property once stood, as the original home of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The City Council for Dover, New Hampshire, endorsed the Arts Commission's concept plan at its June, and now the legal details are being ironed out.

Kevin Eastman also shared some other blasts from the past, such as picture he did for Peter Laird's parents when Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was first coming out, recently rediscovered.

A recent shot of the pair of them together…

…and shots from those earliest of times.

Kevin Eastman also revealed that IDW is planning to publish every early Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles sketch, annotation, note, previously seen or not, into a new collection commemorating those earliest of Turtles days. Maybe they'll be able to show in a shot of the manhole cover from Dover as well?

There will be another Kevin Eastman Studios panel today, with other guests, including looking at his new Drawing Blood project.

Spotlight on Kevin Eastman

This Spotlight will delve into a handpicked presentation of Kevin Eastman's current and future projects, along with a Q&A from the audience. Room 7AB Nov 26, 2021 4:00 pm Kevin Eastman Studios

Comic-Con Special Edition special guest Kevin Eastman talks all things TMNT, including the number one comic in America, The Last Ronin. There will be additional panelists on hand to discuss all things comics going on at Eastman Studios, such as Drawing Blood. Room 24ABC Start time: Nov 27, 2021 12:30 pm