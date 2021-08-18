Bite Sized Archie Collection Coming in Spring 2022

We know times are pretty tough out there, but we had no idea people had resorted to eating comics. Nevertheless, Archie Comics has announced plans to release "Bite Sized Archie" comics in Spring 2022, along with the rest of their slate of collections and graphic novels that are probably more suited to preparing full meals for families rather than snacking on.

From the delicious press release:

Chew on this! Archie Comics is bringing their weekly tales from social media together for a big moment in the spotlight in publishing its first-ever webcomic collection, BITE SIZED ARCHIE VOL. 1. Filled with hysterical jokes, insightful commentary, and adorable artwork, the collection features Archie and the gang from Riverdale (and beyond!), as they take a bite out of pop culture. These relevant and sometimes irreverent tales send Archie and pals head-first into modern culture, allowing one of the most iconic entities in Americana to flawlessly assimilate (and comment!) on today's most meme-worthy trends and social savvy topics. The webcomic collection features the first full year of stories from writer Ron Cacace and artist Vincent Lovallo as they originally appeared on Archie Comics' social media platforms, along with bonus sketches and a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process.

That seems like a lot of effort to put into making comics that people are ultimately just going to eat, but I guess it's true what they say: food tastes better with love. Though personally, we'd have just added MSG.

Here's the solicit and some art from the comic so you can start with your meal planning early. And if you're also struggling to provide something to drink, feel free to hit up your collectibles shelf and wash down those Archie comics with a Funko Soda Pop.

BITE SIZED ARCHIE VOL. 1 provides readers with a meta, satirical and sarcastic look at the world through the lens of Archie and friends, as they reflect on the latest in internet culture and the world at large. Both sardonic and charming at times, Bite Sized Archie takes the iconic characters in a new direction for the modern age while holding nothing back in the comments section. Script: Ron Cacace

Art: Vincent Lovallo

Main Cover: Vincent Lovallo

112-page, full color comic

$12.99 U.S. / $16.99 CAN

Direct Market On Sale Date: 4/27/22

Book Market On Sale Date: 5/17/22