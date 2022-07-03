Black Adam: The Justice Society Files: Hawkman #1 Preview: Ouroboros

The road to the Shazadam movie begins in this preview of Black Adam: The Justice Society Files: Hawkman #1, a comic prequel based on the movie based on the comics! Yes, our old friend the comics industry ouroboros has struck again!

Check out the preview below.

BLACK ADAM: THE JUSTICE SOCIETY FILES: HAWKMAN #1

DC Comics

0522DC030

0522DC031 – Black Adam: The Justice Society Files: Hawkman #1 Photo Cover – $6.99

(W) Cavan Scott, Bryan Q. Miller (A) Scot Eaton, Marco Santucci, Norm Rapmund (CA) Kaare Andrews

Long ago, Hawkman was the leader of the Justice Society, but what is he now? Still a hero or another relic in a museum? Everything changes when he finds himself haunted by not only the past, but also the vengeful spirit of a wayward thief. Will this Gentleman Ghost be the death of Hawkman or will he deliver a warning from beyond the grave? The road to Black Adam begins here. Also in this issue: As a pivotal moment in the life of Teth-Adam and his son Hurut begins to unfold in ancient Kahndaq, modern-day Kahndaq meets a new hero—antiquities professor by day, cultural recovery specialist by night, Adrianna Tomaz. And unfortunately for Adrianna, she's about to liberate a sacred totem from the wrong interested party—Intergang!

In Shops: 7/5/2022

SRP: $5.99

