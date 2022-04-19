The Black Beetle Finally Revealed In Blue & Gold #8 (Spoilers)

The Black Beetle was originally a citizen of the future, approached by Mister Mind to join the Time Stealers, tasked with preventing Jamie Reyes from becoming the Blue Beetle, by posing as the Blue Beetle of the future, but changing history in the process.

He claims to be Hector, brother of Nadia one of Blue Beetle tech support team. He then claimed to be a future version of Jamie Reyes. It was always up in the air.

In today's Blue And Gold #8, Booster Gold creator Dan Jurgens reveals all.

As the helmet finally comes off.

The Black Beetle is Mike Carter. A parallel version of Booster Gold, from the future – just a different future.The future of what world?

That's Earth 3. As created by Gardner Fox and Mike Sekowsky in 1964, an Earth ruled by the Crime Syndicate Of America, an evil version of the Justice League of America. A world whose only superhero was Lex Luthor. Just as Booster Gold of the DC Universe hundred of years hence, was inspired by the stories of Superman, Wonder Woman and Batman, so Black Beetle was inspired by Power Ring, Ultraman and Owlman.

We've recently seen The War For Earth-3 play out across Teen Titans, Flash and Suicide Squad, now put into Amanda Waller's pocket as a personal plaything, with her own Justice League created from its remnants. But all this has happened after the events of Blue And Gold, as this reveals.

Might Black Beetle have something to say to Waller about her putting his home world in a bottle?

BLUE & GOLD #8 (OF 8)

(W) Dan Jurgens (A/CA) Ryan Sook

Keep your friends close and your enemies closer! Things have never been easy for Booster and Beetle as they set out on their new business venture where no job is too small, but now a threat from within threatens to bring everything crashing down. A virus has hit the servers at Blue & Gold Restoration, and it could delete our heroes for good!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 04/19/2022