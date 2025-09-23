Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Black Diamond, Panick Entertainment, T'Ana

Black Diamond #4 & T.A.N.A. #5 in Panick December 2025 Full Solicits

Panick Entertainment closes out the year with their December 2025 solicits and solicitations, with the Black Diamond #4 finale and the latest, T.A.M.A. #5 (of 6) pushing the Pokemon more than ever before…

BLACK DIAMOND #4 (OF 4)

BRENDAN COLUMBUS (W) • DANILO BEYRUTH (A) • LEE LOUGHRIDGE (C) • BEN TEMPLESMITH (CA)

On sale Dec 17

FC • 32 pages • $5.99 • Mature This is it! The terrifying ending to the critically acclaimed mini-series that hauntingly asks how far you'd go to save your kid. DO NOT SPOIL THIS ENDING. Prepare to be shocked, appalled and question everything you hold dear. Who lives… who dies… and who will never be the same? The question of how far a parent is willing to go for survival adds a gripping edge, and the striking artwork suggests this could become one of the year's most unsettling horror comics. — Chris Parker Jr (KPBComics.com) TO SAVE YOUR CHILD, WOULD YOU DOOM ANOTHER? Cover A by BEN TEMPLESMITH (788362849603-00411) • Cover B by ASHLEY WITTER (788362849597-00511)

T.A.M.A. #5 (OF 6)

ADAM SCHLAGMAN & DOUG PASKO (W) • DANIEL HDR (A) • PETER PANTAZIS (C) • ASHLEY WITTER (CA)

On sale Dec 24

FC • 32 pages • $4.99 • Mature The penultimate issue of the sold out hit mini-series of the summer arrives as Kit, his friends and frenemies are on the run from the digital pet that's gotta kill 'em all TAMA. How many will perish at the claws of the deadly virtual Companimal and will anyone live to tell the tale? Plus, what happens when TAMA… EVOLVES?! With bloodingly stunning interior art from recent Ringo nominated superstar artist Daniel HDR (Masters of the Universe: Revolution). "T.A.M.A. takes the best bits of Stranger Things – a blend of nostalgia and modern-age horror – and combines them with the kind of pot-broiling thriller that was popular around the same time as Pokemon's debut. The result is… a perfect '90s time capsule that stands the test of time." — Russ Burlingame (CBR, ScreenRant) THE VIRTUAL PET THAT WANTS TO KILL 'EM ALL! "T.A.M.A is a devastatingly smart and emotionally loaded one-two punch of tech-horror, dark comedy all told through a gut-wrenching coming-of-age story. The writing is raw and fearless, the visuals are electric, the creatures are both terrifying and adorable, and the characters pulse off the page through a blend of teen angst meets authentic heart that readers will instantly identify with. It's an intelligent, silly, deeply emotional and thrilling journey bringing us an unforgettable revisiting of the childhood nostalgia we all need. I can't wait for the next issue, and will be first in line for my T.A.M.A plushie!" — Catherine Corcoran (Actress from TERRIFIER) Cover A by ASHLEY WITTER (788362849597-00511) • Cover B by AGNES GARBOWSKA (788362849597-00521) • Cover C by TONY FLEECS (788362849597-00522)

Retailer Incentive: Purchase 10 copies of Cover A (Ashley Witter) and/or B (Agnes Garbowska) and get the opportunity to buy 1 copy of Cover C (Tony Fleecs).

