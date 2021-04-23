Black Lightning's Charles Holland's Superlawyer Comic Cassidy's Secret

Charles D. Holland is a writer and producer on TV shows Black Lightning and The Quad. He is also an attorney. And his new project in comic book form, courtesy of Ted Adams' Clover Press, will combine the two. Cassidy's Secret is a new superhero comic book written by Holland and drawn by Wynd co-creator Antonio Fuso. About the most powerful attorney working in the superhero world. Think John Byrne's She-Hulk, Dwayne McDuffie's Damage Control or Batton Lash and Jackie Estrada's Wolff and Byrd of Supernatural Law. They describe the comic as the TV show Suits in the world of The Boys. Here's the listing – no cover yet.

An all-new comic book mini-series from Charles Holland, Head Writer and Executive Producer of the Black Lightning TV show, and Antonio Fuso, co-creator of Wyrd.

When a comet lands on Earth, it brings a child who will become Earth's most powerful hero as well as an ultra virus that grants powers to a select few. In a world where those with superpowers invoke fear and awe, some become celebrities, others scapegoats. Who will defend the powered few when the many seek to cage and/or control them?

Cassidy Crawford is the most prominent defense attorney of this world who leads a law firm that specializes in protecting this new minority population from overzealous laws, police and prosecutors.

Cassidy is facing the case of a lifetime – a murder committed in the White House itself!

Imagine Suits in the world of The Boys – you're about to explore Cassidy's Secret! In Shops: Aug 11, 2021 SRP: $4.99

Actually, maybe this from Antonio Fuso's Instagram feed, might be a glimpse of the cover?

Here's everything else Clover Press is publishing in July 2021 solicits and solicitations.

DRACULA OF TRANSYLVANIA is a fresh, bold retelling of the classic Stoker dark fairy tale with the pace of the modern thriller, a gripping new novel lavished with incredible concept art from one of Hollywood's leading Conceptual Designers. 1899 Transylvania bleeds of history and evil. Young Solicitor Jonathan Harker braves ghosts, demons, living skeletons, and armies of rats, as he encounters Dracula. The demonic, shapeshifting vampire imposes his wrath, malice and vengeance upon an England about to enter the Modern Era, crushing everything in his path.

Creator Ricardo Delgado has worked on many films including Apollo 13, Men in Black, Star Trek: First Contact, Jurassic Park 3, The Matrix Reloaded and Revolution The Incredibles, Wall-e, How to Train your Pet Dragon as well as TV shows like Nickelodeon's Avatar-The Last Airbender and Disney's Tron-Uprising. His comic book series, Age of Reptiles, for Dark Horse Comics, has been published all over the world for a quarter of a century. His first two novels are the children's novella Sam Specter and the Book of Spells and the hard-boiled science fiction noir Warhead.

"Ricardo Delgado's reimagining of Dracula is strange and bold and brilliantly original. I love it and WOULD be stunned by it if it wasn't coming from Ricardo. But brilliant is pretty much what I've come to expect from him. Still… He may have surpassed his usual brilliance here."

— Mike Mignola, creator of HELLBOY.

"Ricardo Delgado does for vampires what he has done for dinosaurs! His elegant and

Bloody take on stoker's classic tale is refreshingly Original and scary. "

— John Landis, Director An American Werewolf in London, Thriller

"Dark and disturbing but so BEAUTIFUL. I am always mesmerized by his artwork, now after this, it'll be hard to sleep. Thanks Ricardo!"

— GENNDY TARTAKOVSKY, Creator of PRIMAL and SAMURAI JACKIn Shops: Jul 28, 2021

SRP: $45.00

An all-new comic book adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic novel, The Great Gatsby. Adapted by Ted Adams (The Island of Doctor Moreau) and illustrated by Jorge Coelho (Loki, Rocket Raccoon).

In this second issue of the faithful adaptation we attend one of Gatsby's famous and extravagant parties and see Gatsby make Nick an offer he should refuse.

"More than an American classic; it's become a defining document of the national psyche, a creation myth, the Rosetta Stone of the American Dream."In Shops: Aug 18, 2021

SRP: $4.99

