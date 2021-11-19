Black Panther #1 Preview: New Creative Team and Number One Issue

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, a weekly Bleeding Cool tradition where we use a bot to generate previews articles for every Marvel and DC comic coming out the next week and then touch them up with clickbait headlines and the occasional snarky comment to appease the SEO gods and get the article to pass Bleeding Cool's rigorous clickbait SEO checklist. All in the service of bolstering our article count with low-effort– er, we mean providing you, the Little Bleeders, with a valuable service! Once upon a time, when a creative team left a comic book, a new creative team would join and the comic would continue. Yes, with the same numbering. Crazy. We know. But that was then and this is now, and now there's a new creative team taking over Black Panther, and so you get a new Black Panther #1, because relaunching a series with a new number one issue is one of Joe Quesada's 22 Cheap Sales-Boosting Gimmicks That Always Work. Check out a preview below.

BLACK PANTHER #1

JOHN RIDLEY (W) • JUANN CABAL (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE BIANCHI • HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

MARVEL GAMES VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE • VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR. • VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY SAM SPRATT

NEW CREATIVE TEAM, NEW DIRECTION – "THE LONG SHADOW" STARTS HERE!

Academy Award-winning writer John Ridley and Stormbreaker artist Juann Cabal launch an all-new BLACK PANTHER series with an action-packed espionage story that will upend everything in T'Challa's life and have ramifications for the entire Marvel Universe!

Secrets from T'Challa's past have come back to haunt him! Fresh from returning from his travels in space, Black Panther receives an unexpected and urgent message from a Wakandan secret agent! Now T'Challa must race the clock not only to save his agent, but also to keep his true agenda under wraps. Because if the truth comes out, it could cost T'Challa everything…

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

