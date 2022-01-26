Black Panther #3 A New Ultimate Fallout? Tosin The New Miles Morales?

Earlier today, Bleeding Cool looked at Black Panther #3 – or Black Panther #200, depending how you want to count it. Bleeding Cool understands that, internally at Marvel Comics, it is being talked about in terms of Miles Morales. Who first appeared as part of the Ultimate Universe as the new Spider-Man. Who eventually got moved over to the mainstream Marvel Universe after the Secret Wars crossover. And then became a huge media property after the video game and the Into The Spider-Verse movies. And that they are looking for… well, comparable possibilities for the character of Tosin Oduye, who first appears in a back-up strip in today's Black Panther, The Wakandan by John Ridley, German Peralta, Jesus Aburtov and Joe Sabino.

The intimation is that, at Marvel Comics, Tosin Oduye is being seen as a new, future Black Panther to lead the nation of Wakanda, but not as its king. The story sets up a tribe in Wakanda that lives apart from the monarchy and society, imbibed vibranium as part of their culture and gains powers directly that way. And has more of a democratic bent than Wakanda, even as the country experiments with the idea. And that in an upcoming Wakandan civil war, with the military taking position against the head politician, Tosin may be able to keep order and offer a new way through.

Given that the movie and TV side work far more closely with the comic book side than in previous years, there is also the very real possibility that Tosin Oduye is a character being created with an eye to multi-media exploitation and expanding the Black Panther and Wakanda franchise.

Right now copies of Black Panther#3/#200 have sold on eBay for up to $55 for the standard cover in recent days but have settled down to around $20 for the standard cover on actual release day, and up to $125 for the 1:25 tiered variant cover. But many comic stores will still have copies at the cover price of $6.99. However, you might not want to sleep on it.