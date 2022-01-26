T'Challa, Tosin & Taking Down Democracy in Black Panther #3 Spoilers

Like Thor #21, Black Panther #3 is suddenly attracting increased sales on eBay on the day it is published. Copies have sold for up to $20 today, despite it being a $6.99 cover price comic book with the 1:25 cover selling for over $110.. The 200th issue of Black Panther if you add them all up, it sees T'Challa travel to Mars to talk politics and personal issues with his former wife, and Regent of Arakko, Storm.

But the reason it is kicking off on eBay is the first appearance of Tosun. Who? Well, let's have a little Wakandan history lesson. During Ta-Nehisi Coates' run on Black Panther, there were acts of revolution as anarchy fought against totalitarianism, in the state of Wakanda.

This saw Wakanda turn from being an absolute monarchy to a constitutional monarchy, introducing democracy into the running of the nation.

To some degree at least.

In the new run written by John Ridley, democracy has increased in the running of government, with the Wakandan constitutional council replaced by a new Wakandan Parliament.

Though one in which King T'Challa, the Black Panther still sits.

Even if he is not entirely happy with that role.

Indeed, in private he is speaking out against democracy…

… in favour of a dictatorship.

In today's Black Panther #3, as T'Challa visits Mars, and another regent in Storm, we get a look ahead to the near future of Black Panther and Wakanda. And introducing Tosin, a member of a tribe that had split itself off from Wakanda, rejecting their politics and what the people were becoming.

And found their own relationship with Vibranium, not as technology, but as part of themselves.

But as Wakanda begins to become more democratic, Tosun sees potential reason to return.

But just sees the same old conflict. And lets us see what is to come in upcoming issues of Black Panther by looking to the near future.

A troubled and conflicted democracy, clashing with its monarchy, and a civil war with the monarchy, military and the politicians – or some of them – taking different sides.

And with Tosin, against the counsel of his tribe, stepping up to the Prime Minister's aid.

The big speculation is that Tosun, with vibranium-derived powers, a different less-monarchical take on power, and along Wakandan heritage is being set up as a future Black Panther – without being King of Wakanda. With a Waklandan democracy that is beyond T'Challa's ability to stomach. It all starts here.

BLACK PANTHER #3

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211115

(W) John Ridley (A) Juan Cabal (CA) Alex Ross

T'CHALLA VS. THE X-MEN OF MARS!

With assassins closing in and Wakanda's faith in him shaken, T'Challa goes to visit Storm on the newly terraformed Mars. But this will not be a happy reunion, as T'Challa has ulterior motives for his visit. And back home, Shuri discovers who is behind the attacks on Wakanda's secret agents, a revelation that will change everything…

RATED T+In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: $5.99