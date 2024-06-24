Blackbox Comics Launch A Shared Universe In September 2024 Solicits

Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: blackbox, blackbox universe, september 2024

Blackbox Comics is announcing a shared storytelling continuity, the Blackbox Universe, among its titles with their September 2024 solicits.

Blackbox Comics is announcing a shared storytelling continuity, the Blackbox Universe, among its titles with their September 2024 solicits and solicitations. As a result they will make the first arc of Devil's Dominion available again in a sealed pack containing issues #1-5 before the launch of the second arc with issue #6 in October. In addition to the Devil's Dominion readers' pack, Blackbox is offering Empath #1-5 as single issues for readers to catch up on.

"We've been teasing things out since the very beginning," confirms Blackbox Comics publisher and creator, Dimitrios Zaharakis, "but now feels like the right time to officially unveil the existence of our shared universe between titles. While everything can still be read independently on its own, you'll start to see more connections and ties between the series – even the occasional guest appearance, such as the one we placed at the end of Empath #5. You could consider it the equivalent of a post-credits sequence, which sets up things to come."

The solicitations include issue #2 of their latest series – the supernatural western, Deadly Trails. "We've been producing great work across a broad range of genres for over seven years now, and it's exciting to reveal what we've been up to," adds Zaharakis. "We don't want readers to feel lost or overwhelmed, but for those who enjoy a deeper experience where things overlap and add layers to certain storylines, there will be a lot more to discover and theorize about. I hope people will join us on this journey to find out what links the Blackbox Universe at its core."

DEADLY TRAILS #2 (OF 5) CVR A ROCHA

BLACKBOX COMICS

JUL241435

(W) Carmen Guasco (A / CA) Rodrigo Rocha

As Clay's journey unfolds, his memories begin to haunt him. Ending up in a magical place he knows all too well, the fight he was looking for quickly arrives at his doorstep.

In Shops: Sep 25, 2024

SRP: 0

DEVILS DOMINION READER PACK WE ALL HAVE DEMONS

BLACKBOX COMICS

JUL241436

(W) Brian Hawkins (A) Sara Ianniello (A / CA) Raffaele Forte

Devlynn St. Paul sold her soul to the Devil to stop the horror being done to her by her brother. However, Devlynn reneged on the deal and now uses her demonic powers to hunt others who are demon possessed and have lost control of their lives.

In Shops: Sep 18, 2024

SRP: 0

