Black's Myth #1 by Palicki & Cavalcanti in Ahoy's June 2023 Solicits

Ahoy Comics is launching Black's Myth #1 by Eric Palicki and Wendell Cavalcanti in June and Bleeding Cool has had a peek, alongside their other June 2023 solicits and solicitations.

BLACK'S MYTH:

THE KEY TO HIS HEART #1

WRITER | ERIC PALICKI

ARTIST | WENDELL CAVALCANTI

COVER A | LIANA KANGAS

COVER B | TIM SEELEY

0423AH230 | 0423AH231

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $3.99

IN-STORE DATE | 6/21/2023

FOC DATE | 5/21/2023

It's back—the "moody tale that smartly blends familiar supernatural elements with the trappings of

classic pulpy crime stories" (Comics Beat). In this new case, werewolf private eye Janie "Strummer"

Mercado tries to prevent a young girl from becoming a monster, with the aid of her suave

djinn assistant Ben Si'lat. But will Strummer gain an intern instead? And why is an old enemy

sending mysterious packages to her house?

THE GIMMICK #4

WRITER | JOANNE STARER

ARTIST | ELENA GOGOU

COVER ARTIST | ERICA HENDERSON

0423AH232

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $3.99

IN-STORE DATE | 6/28/2023

FOC DATE | 5/28/2023

Secrets are bared in the pro wrestling drama that Patton Oswalt said has "Back-breaking

laughs and shin-cracking action… plus a lot of heart." As fugitive wrestler Shane is

unmasked before a group of fans, his ex-lover Alicia is exposed by a trashy tabloid.

SECOND COMING: TRINITY #3

WRITER | MARK RUSSELL

ARTIST | RICHARD PACE AND LEONARD KIRK

COVER A | RICHARD PACE

COVER B | SHANNON WHEELER

0423AH233 | 0423AH234

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 6/14/2023

FOC DATE | 5/14/2023

SECOND COMING's "sensitive exploration of faith, hero worship, and the way both exist

in today's popular culture—all wrapped up in a mixed-match buddy comedy" (THR) continues

as superhero Sunstar and his roommate, Jesus Christ, take turns on babysitting

duty! But Jesus may be even more of a "problem child" than Sunstar's extra-powered

son.

Ahoy Comics was founded and launched in 2018 by Hart Seely, Tom Peyer, Stuart Moore, and Frank Cammuso with The Wrong Earth by Tom Peyer and Jamal Igle, High Heaven by Peyer and Greg Scott, Captain Ginger by Stuart Moore and June Brigman and the anthology Edgar Allan Poe's Snifter of Terror.