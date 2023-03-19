Black's Myth #1 by Palicki & Cavalcanti in Ahoy's June 2023 Solicits

Ahoy Comics is launching Black's Myth #1 by Eric Palicki and Wendell Cavalcanti in June

Ahoy Comics is launching Black's Myth #1 by Eric Palicki and Wendell Cavalcanti in June and Bleeding Cool has had a peek, alongside their other June 2023 solicits and solicitations.

BLACK'S MYTH:
THE KEY TO HIS HEART #1
WRITER | ERIC PALICKI
ARTIST | WENDELL CAVALCANTI
COVER A | LIANA KANGAS
COVER B | TIM SEELEY
0423AH230 | 0423AH231
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $3.99
IN-STORE DATE | 6/21/2023
FOC DATE | 5/21/2023
It's back—the "moody tale that smartly blends familiar supernatural elements with the trappings of
classic pulpy crime stories" (Comics Beat). In this new case, werewolf private eye Janie "Strummer"
Mercado tries to prevent a young girl from becoming a monster, with the aid of her suave
djinn assistant Ben Si'lat. But will Strummer gain an intern instead? And why is an old enemy
sending mysterious packages to her house?

Ahoy Comics June 2023 Solicits

THE GIMMICK #4
WRITER | JOANNE STARER
ARTIST | ELENA GOGOU
COVER ARTIST | ERICA HENDERSON
0423AH232
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $3.99
IN-STORE DATE | 6/28/2023
FOC DATE | 5/28/2023
Secrets are bared in the pro wrestling drama that Patton Oswalt said has "Back-breaking
laughs and shin-cracking action… plus a lot of heart." As fugitive wrestler Shane is
unmasked before a group of fans, his ex-lover Alicia is exposed by a trashy tabloid.

SECOND COMING: TRINITY #3
WRITER | MARK RUSSELL
ARTIST | RICHARD PACE AND LEONARD KIRK
COVER A | RICHARD PACE
COVER B | SHANNON WHEELER
0423AH233 | 0423AH234
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99
IN-STORE DATE | 6/14/2023
FOC DATE | 5/14/2023
SECOND COMING's "sensitive exploration of faith, hero worship, and the way both exist
in today's popular culture—all wrapped up in a mixed-match buddy comedy" (THR) continues
as superhero Sunstar and his roommate, Jesus Christ, take turns on babysitting
duty! But Jesus may be even more of a "problem child" than Sunstar's extra-powered
son.

Ahoy Comics was founded and launched  in 2018 by Hart Seely, Tom Peyer, Stuart Moore, and  Frank Cammuso with The Wrong Earth by Tom Peyer and Jamal Igle, High Heaven by Peyer and Greg Scott,  Captain Ginger by Stuart Moore and June Brigman and the anthology Edgar Allan Poe's Snifter of Terror.

