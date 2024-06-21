Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: blade, Blood Hunt

Blade Gets A Red Band Ongoing Spinoff In October From Marvel Comics

Bryan Edward Hill and C.F. Villa are creators of a new Blade series spinning out of Blood Hunt and keeping the bagged "red band" aspect.

Bryan Edward Hill and C.F. Villa are creators of a new Blade series spinning out of Blood Hunt and keeping the bagged "red band" aspect from the current Blood Hunt series promising added gore. Or sometimes just shots of Johannesburg.

"A new dawn breaks for the Daywalker! After being at the center of the world's greatest threat in Marvel's bloodiest event to date, Blood Hunt, Blade's future will run red in his very own RED BAND comic book series! This October, writer Bryan Edward Hill (Ultimate Black Panther) returns to the iconic character with Marvel's Stormbreaker artist C.F. Villa (Avengers) to launch an all-new BLADE: RED BAND limited series. "For years, BLADE has been the deadliest vampire hunter in the Marvel Universe. With an arsenal of wooden stakes, silver bullets and razor bats at his command, few have known the taste of vengeance of blood like BLADE! But after the harrowing events of Blood Hunt, what's left of Marvel's most infamous vampire? Did any of the vampire within Blade survive? Did any of the man? Find out here, at the skin-searing dawn of a bloody new Blade saga! "Labeled with a Parental Advisory and polybagged to keep those weak of heart from experiencing its intensity, BLADE: RED BAND will bring visceral vampiric violence to the page like never seen before. Stay tuned for more details and previews in the coming weeks! "

The current Blood Hunt event has seen Blade, infused with the blood of Dracula, launch a vampire revolution across the world, with Dracula having to team with the world's superheroes, and Blade's own daughter Bloodline, to try and take him down, as well as Blade's own super vampire team, the Blood Coven. Will he have been redeemed, as much as any Daywalker can?

BLADE: RED BAND #1 (OF 5)

Written by Bryan Edward Hill

Art by C.F. Villa

Cover by C.F. Villa

On Sale 10/9

