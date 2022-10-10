First Appearance of Demogoblin in Web of Spider-Man #86, at Auction

In Spectacular Spider-Man #147 (cover-dated February 1989), Jason Philip Macendale Jr., by then the Hobgoblin, is possessed by a demon via the machinations of the demonic lord N'astirh, resulting in a more powerful superhuman Hobgoblin with great speed and strength. But during the events of Web of Spider-Man #89 (March 1992) Macendale and the demon ultimately fought for control and the demon separated from its human host, creating the Demogoblin. A classic Copper Age villain who has impacted the story arcs of characters like Moon Knight and Carnage, there's a Web of Spider-Man #86 (Marvel, 1992) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages featuring the first appearance of Demogoblin up for auction in the 2022 October 9-10 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122241 at Heritage Auctions.

Demogoblin is obsessed with destroying sinners. He thinks that by doing this, he will be forgiven for his own sins. The character often clashes with Spider-Man, Ghost Rider, and others who get in the way of that mission. Demogoblin's conflict with Moon Knight left that character with a virus that only Dr. Strange and the Fantastic Four's Mr. Fantastic could save Moon Knight from. During 1993's Maximum Carnage, Demogoblin joined forces with Carnage, Shriek, and Carrion.

The character was created by Howard Mackie and Alex Saviuk, building on the background created in Spectacular Spider-Man #147 by Gerry Conway and Sal Buscema.

Web of Spider-Man #86 (Marvel, 1992) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. First appearance of Demogoblin. Kingpin, Rose, and Hobgoblin appearances. Overstreet 2022 NM- 9.2 value = $4. CGC census 9/22: 40 in 9.8, none higher.

