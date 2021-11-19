Blade Runner, Doctor Who & Cowboy Bebop- Titan February 2022 Solicits

Titan Comics concentrates to its core for February 2022, with Blade Runner Origins, Blade Runner 2029, Doctor Who: Empire Of The Wolf and Cowboy Bebop comic books, as well as some Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Star Trek magazines, as part of their currently image-less February 2022 solicitations. Let's grab an image from that first issue of Doctor Who: Empire Of The Wolf, with a look as the Doctor's daughter with Rose Tyler, Mia – named after the Mars astronaut who killed herself rather than be part of the Doctor's Time Victorious god complex. Something to remind him, perhaps?

BLADE RUNNER ORIGINS #9 CVR A HA (MR)

TITAN COMICS

DEC211870

DEC211871 – BLADE RUNNER ORIGINS #9 CVR B DAGNINO (MR) – 3.99

DEC211872 – BLADE RUNNER ORIGINS #9 CVR C HACK (MR) – 3.99

DEC211873 – BLADE RUNNER ORIGINS #9 CVR D NAHUELPAN (MR) – 3.99

(W) K. Perkins, Mellow Brown (A) Fernando Dagnino (CA) Gene Ha

Enter the world of Blade Runner: 2009 and discover the untold origins of the Blade Runners!

LAPD detective CAL MOREAUX has teamed up with an escaped experimental REPLICANT, who has been uploaded with the memories of a dead Tyrell Corporation scientist, whose suicide he was sent to investigate.

FEATURES AN ALL-STAR CREATIVE TEAM including K. PERKINS (Supergirl) and MELLOW BROWN (American Gods)

In Shops: Feb 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BLADE RUNNER ORIGINS #5-8 ROBERT HACK VIRGIN PACK (MR)

TITAN COMICS

DEC211875

(W) K. Perkins, Mellow Brown (A) Fernando Dagnino (CA) Robert Hack

COLLECTS RETRO PULP-STYLE

VIRGIN COVERS #5-8 BY ROBERT HACK (CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA).

Travel to the world of Blade Runner 2009 and discover the origins of the BLADE RUNNERS.

In Shops: Feb 02, 2022

SRP: 17.99

BLADE RUNNER 2029 #12 CVR A CARANFA (MR)

TITAN COMICS

DEC211876

DEC211877 – BLADE RUNNER 2029 #12 CVR B MEAD (MR) – 3.99

DEC211878 – BLADE RUNNER 2029 #12 CVR C GLASS (MR) – 3.99

(W) Mike Johnson (A) Andres Guinaldo (CA) Claudia Caranfa

ASH IS ON THE RUN AGAIN as replicant cult leader Yotun orders his army of fanatical super-human followers to kill her.

Will she be able to protect the ones she loves?

In Shops: Feb 02, 2022

SRP: 3.99

COWBOY BEBOP #3 CVR A STERLE

TITAN COMICS

DEC211882

DEC211883 – COWBOY BEBOP #3 CVR B PHOTO – 3.99

DEC211884 – COWBOY BEBOP #3 CVR C IANNICIELLO – 3.99

DEC211885 – COWBOY BEBOP #3 CVR D COLOR BLANK SKETCH VAR – 3.99

(W) Dan Watters (A) Lamar Mathurin (CA) Lisa Sterle

BASED ON THE NEW NETFLIX LIVE-ACTION ADAPTATION OF THE ORIGINAL ANIME!

An original story set in the year 2171. The bounty hunter crew of the spaceship Bebop chase an ex-gang member who holds a vest which gives the wearer unlimited luck.

New Netflix series starring John Cho (STAR TREK), Mustafa Shakir (LUKE CAGE) and Daniela Pinada (JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM).

In Shops: Feb 02, 2022

SRP: 3.99

DOCTOR WHO EMPIRE OF WOLF #4 CVR A PATRIDGE

TITAN COMICS

DEC211886

DEC211887 – DOCTOR WHO EMPIRE OF WOLF #4 CVR B PHOTO – 3.99

DEC211888 – DOCTOR WHO EMPIRE OF WOLF #4 CVR C QUALANO – 3.99

(W) Jody Houser (A) Roberta Ingranata (CA) Skylar Patridge

STORY STARRING THE EIGHT AND ELEVENTH DOCTOR PLUS THE RETURN OF ROSE TYLER!

Trapped in a parallel universe, Rose Tyler believed her adventures with the Doctor were over. Now, pulled by a mysterious energy into this reality, she must work with the Doctors (Matt Smith and Paul McGann) to end the tyrannical rule of the warmongering BAD WOLF EMPRESS!

In Shops: Feb 09, 2022

SRP: 3.99

STAR WARS MANDALORIAN GUIDE TO SEASON TWO NEWSTAND SC

TITAN COMICS

DEC211891

(W) Titan

RELIVE THE ADVENTURES OF THE MANDALORIAN AND THE CHILD

with this brand-new, in-depth look at the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

FEATURING CHARACTER PROFILES, PLOTS, SETTINGS, AND BEHIND-THE-SCENES CONTENT from the second season of the hugely successful live action series streaming on Disney+.

In Shops: May 04, 2022

SRP: 12.99

STAR WARS MANDALORIAN GUIDE TO SEASON TWO PX SC

STAR WARS MANDALORIAN GUIDE TO SEASON TWO HC

SRP: 19.99

STAR TREK EXPLORER MAGAZINE #2 NEWSSTAND ED

TITAN COMICS

DEC211900

DEC211899 – STAR TREK EXPLORER MAGAZINE #2 PX ED – 9.99

(W) Titan

AN EXCITING NEW ERA OF STAR TREK THE OFFICIAL MAGAZINE WITH BRAND NEW SHORT FICTION!

Get assimilated into the new look of Star Trek Explorer Magazine with this amazing Borg special!

EXCLUSIVE STAR TREK FICTION IN EVERY ISSUE!

In Shops: Feb 02, 2022

SRP: 9.99

