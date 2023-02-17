Blake Northcott & Giuseppe Cafaro's North Valley Grimoire For WhatNot Blake Northcott, Giuseppe Cafaro and Bryan Valenza are launching a new series, North Valley Grimoire for WhatNot Publishing, in they May 2023 solicits

Blake Northcott, Giuseppe Cafaro and Bryan Valenza are launching a new series, North Valley Grimoire for WhatNot Publishing, also pitting out Exiles, Gryffin, Astro Bots, Liquid Kill, Quested, Ramgod and Wesley Snipes' Exiled. Heavy Metal is also rescheduling previously cancelled Heavy Metal collections – but weirdly, no sign of Heavy Metal Magazine Vol 2 #4. Looks like that is because Heavy Metal from WhatNot Publishing is running very late… so no change there, then.

NORTH VALLEY GRIMORE #1 (OF 6) CVR A DALTON (MR)

WHATNOT PUBLISHING

MAR231991

MAR231992 – NORTH VALLEY GRIMORE #1 (OF 6) CVR B CAFARO (MR) – 3.99

MAR231993 – NORTH VALLEY GRIMORE #1 (OF 6) CVR C NAKAYAMA (MR) – 3.99

MAR231994 – NORTH VALLEY GRIMORE #1 (OF 6) CVR D ROCKWELL (MR) – 3.99

MAR231995 – NORTH VALLEY GRIMORE #1 (OF 6) CVR E VIDEO GAME HOMAGE (MR) – 3.99

MAR231996 – NORTH VALLEY GRIMORE #1 (OF 6) CVR F BLANK SKETCH (MR) – 4.99

MAR231997 – NORTH VALLEY GRIMORE #1 (OF 6) CVR G ROCKWELL (MR) – 3.99

MAR231998 – NORTH VALLEY GRIMORE #1 (OF 6) CVR H DALTON VIRGIN (MR) – 9.99

MAR231999 – NORTH VALLEY GRIMORE #1 (OF 6) CVR I SEAN GORDON MURPHY (MR) – 3.99

(W) Blake Northcott (A) Giuseppe Cafaro (CA) Fay Dalton

Fay Dalton is the artist behind the glamorous illustrations on Ian Fleming's 007 (Hard Case Crime).

Her iconic style amplifies the classic spycraft at the heart of THE NORTH VALLEY GRIMOIRE.

SPYCRAFT MEETS SPELLCRAFT in North Valley: a slick, James Bond-style adventure fused with the supernatural suspense of The Magicians.

In this thrilling debut, a CIA black-ops division clandestinely hunts – and eliminates – the most dangerous threat in history: MAGICK.

On a routine assignment, Agent Malek discovers a grimoire more powerful than a nuclear weapon … but when The Agency wants to recover the spellbook instead of destroy it, he begins to question their endgame.

Written by bestselling author Blake Northcott (Catwoman) with art by Giuseppe Cafaro (Suicide Squad), The North Valley Grimoire is an enchanted tale of espionage like none other.

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 3.99

GRYFFEN #2 (OF 6) CVR A SHAVRIN (MR)

WHATNOT PUBLISHING

MAR232000

MAR232001 – GRYFFEN #2 (OF 6) CVR B IZZO (MR) – 5.99

MAR232002 – GRYFFEN #2 (OF 6) CVR C HIDALGO (MR) – 5.99

MAR232003 – GRYFFEN #2 (OF 6) CVR D HIDALGO (MR) – 5.99

MAR232004 – GRYFFEN #2 (OF 6) CVR E SHAVRIN VIRGIN (MR) – 9.99

(W) Ben Kahn (A) Bruno Hidalgo (CA) Ivan Shavrin

Cover by Ivan Shavrin, the series artist for Heavy Metal's Starward, plus published work by BOOM! Studios, Dark Horse, and Marvel.

Gryffen's crusade of terror against the fascist Sovereign Reach has ignited the empire's wrath, and the fate of an entire planet hangs in the balance! Gryffen and their crew's quest to save the planet Ensara comes to a fiery climax, as the ruthless Admiral Hunter joins the fray! What secrets do Gryffen and Hunter share, and why is the admiral willing to spill an ocean of blood just to see Gryffen dead? If Gryffen wants to prevent a genocide, it'll take daring, fringe science, and a little bit of being shot into the cold void space.

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 5.99

ASTROBOTS #3 (OF 5) CVR A KNOTT (MR)

WHATNOT PUBLISHING

MAR232005

MAR232006 – ASTROBOTS #3 (OF 5) CVR B TRUNNEC (MR) – 3.99

MAR232007 – ASTROBOTS #3 (OF 5) CVR C CHAN (MR) – 3.99

MAR232008 – ASTROBOTS #3 (OF 5) CVR D KNOTT VIRGIN (MR) – 9.99

(W) Simon Furman (A) Hector Trunnec (CA) Phillip Knott

Cover by Philip Knott, known for his work on IDW's Transformers: Last Bot Standing.

Simon Furman, writer of the original Transformers comic series and creator of Marvel's Death's Head, has teamed up with Heavy Metal artist Hector Trunnec to create an all-new Mecha-Masterwork based on the toyline designed by Aaron Thomas.

Pathfinders, Pioneers…breaking new ground in the furthest reaches of the galaxy…they are – ASTROBOTS.

Tensions mount as the colony ship Persephone approaches its new home world. The mecha denizens of Colony World-1 prepare for the ship's arrival and soon will be introduced to Athena, a female warrior Astrobot and the protector of the travelers from Earth. As Apollo struggles against the new paradigm in Atlas City, the Athena bots may soon realize that things have changed since humanity began its journey across the stars.

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 3.99

LIQUID KILL #4 (OF 6) CVR A KNOTT (MR)

WHATNOT PUBLISHING

MAR232009

MAR232010 – LIQUID KILL #4 (OF 6) CVR B IUMAZARK (MR) – 3.99

MAR232011 – LIQUID KILL #4 (OF 6) CVR C MEDEIROS (MR) – 3.99

MAR232012 – LIQUID KILL #4 (OF 6) CVR D KNOTT VIRGIN (MR) – 9.99

(W) Max Hoven, Aaron Crow (A) Gabriel Iumazark (CA) Phillip Knott

Cover by Philip Knott, known for his work on IDW's Transformers: Last Bot Standing.

LIQUID KILL follows sadist-slaughtering vigilantes as they encounter pure evil in a blood-soaked cyberpunk future (à la GHOST IN THE SHELL meets JOHN WICK) written by the creators of the critically-acclaimed series IT EATS WHAT FEEDS IT and artist Gabriel Iumazark (Boom! Studios).

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 3.99

THE EXILED #5 (OF 6) CVR A ASEVEDO (MR)

WHATNOT PUBLISHING

MAR232013

MAR232014 – THE EXILED #5 (OF 6) CVR B ESKIVO (MR) – 3.99

MAR232015 – THE EXILED #5 (OF 6) CVR C KENT THEY LIVE HOMAGE (MR) – 3.99

MAR232016 – THE EXILED #5 (OF 6) CVR D ASEVEDO VIRGIN (MR) – 9.99

(W) Wesley Snipes, Keith Arem, Adam Lawson (A) Eskivo (CA) Preston Asevedo

Heavy Metal artist Preston Asevedo continues to bring his epic style to the world of The Exiled.

WESLEY SNIPES (The producer and star of the Blade franchise) presents his original series, THE EXILED, a genre-bending Sci-Fi Noir described as "Seven meets Blade Runner."

Roach ventures underground to uncover the Serial Killer's hidden lair, but instead finds a race of alien refugees that have been on Earth for five-thousand years. The C.O.R.E. believes Roach has betrayed them, and Gentry initiates OPERATION PURGE, which will exterminate all alien life on the planet.

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 3.99

QUESTED #6 CVR A JONBOY MEYERS

WHATNOT PUBLISHING

MAR232017

MAR232018 – QUESTED #6 CVR B WALLIS – 3.99

MAR232019 – QUESTED #6 CVR C RICHARDSON VIDEO GAME HOMAGE – 3.99

MAR232020 – QUESTED #6 CVR D CALERO HELLBOY HOMAGE – 3.99

MAR232021 – QUESTED #6 CVR E 10 COPY INCV JONBOY FANART – 3.99

(W) Michael Calero, Thomas Parson (A) Kit Wallis (CA) Jonboy Meyers

Closing out the miniseries strong with a bold, action-packed image from Jonboy Meyers himself, an artist who has contributed to everything from Spider-Man and X-Men to Spawn, The Flash, and even Superman. Our man Jinx is in good company in Quested's finale.

Quested fuses the attitude of Hellboy and the fantasy-adventure spirit of Legend of Zelda as it follows the questing misadventures of pawn shop owner and morally ambiguous hero-for-hire, Jinx, through a world filled with lizard henchmen, dungeon-bosses, and unicorn burgers!

Is it already the end of the first story arc!? How time flies in the land of Faerbraun. Will Jinx and Crew's reluctant quest come to an untimely end when they are forced to enter the dungeon of The Ferryman? Join us for this thrilling finale and we'll all meet back at Jinx's after.

In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: 3.99

RAMGOD #2 (OF 7) CVR A DATOLLI (MR)

WHATNOT – HEAVY METAL

MAR232022

MAR232023 – RAMGOD #2 (OF 7) CVR B WILLIS (MR) – 4.99

MAR232024 – RAMGOD #2 (OF 7) CVR C G21MM (MR) – 4.99

MAR232025 – RAMGOD #2 (OF 7) CVR D LOCATI (MR) – 4.99

MAR232026 – RAMGOD #2 (OF 7) CVR E WILLIS B&W (MR) – 4.99

MAR232027 – RAMGOD #2 (OF 7) CVR F FONG (MR) – 4.99

(W) Morgan Rosenblum, Owen Rosenblum (A) Canaan White, Ren Spiller, Ismail Nihad (CA) Carlos Dattoli

Cover by Carlos Datolli best known for his work on Power Rangers from BOOM! Studios.

THE FUTURE'S MOST DANGEROUS SPORT JUST GOT A NEW PLAYER.

NCPD Beat Cop, Clint Bowler has his son Malcolm for the weekend — the one time per month he's allotted by the courts. While at a local diner, their quality time is interrupted when a nearby crime in progress is reported. Though off duty, Clint chooses to pursue the perpetrator. The chase is captured on video and goes viral.

Meanwhile, RAMGOD, the world's hottest sport, has just announced that all teams must add a fifth player. The Barracudas, fresh off a loss in the finals, must now figure out who to add to their tight knit group, given their nefarious "side hustle."

RAMGOD feels like Point Break meets Fast & Furious, but in a CyberPunk setting that introduces a brand new super high-octane global sport.

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 4.99

BLACK BEACON TP (RES)

HEAVY METAL ENTERTAINMENT

MAR231569

(W) Ryan Lindsay (A) Sebastian Piriz

There's an intergalactic space station out there bigger than our solar system where wants everyone to come along and meet up. The beacon made it sound like a utopia, but what Niko finds upon her arrival is a lawless expanse where everyone is out for themselves and she's so late she doesn't even have a seat at the table. A story of survival, truth, and experience lies in front of Niko if she can figure out who to trust and what to do before the secret of her journey catches up with her.

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 19.99

DARK WING TP (RES)

HEAVY METAL ENTERTAINMENT

MAR231570

(W) Matthew Medney (A) German Ponce

Millennia ago, a doomed civilization did the impossible: saving their planet from an encroaching black hole by converting it into a giant spacecraft. Now, the Dark Wing-piloted by Captain Benedict Gunn-shepherds the planet and its entire race of Quails through space, searching for a new sun. A product of intense research and wild imagination, Dark Wing is operatic in every sense of the word: vast, intellectual, and spanning generations. It offers a prescient glimpse at the engineering, culture, and emotionality of an interstellar society, much like the one we're becoming.

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 26.99

DARK WING HC (RES)

SAVAGE CIRCUS TP VOL 01 (RES)

HEAVY METAL ENTERTAINMENT

MAR231572

(W) Brendan Columbus (A) Al Barrionuevo

A gang of criminals descend into the town of Basin Bay on Christmas Eve. They pull off the perfect heist and are high tailing it out of there when they collide with a runaway train! The train cars scatter, blocking the only way in or out of town. What is worse? The train was a circus car, but not just any circus, it was the Savage Circus, a collection of Earth's deadliest man-killers. Now Deputy Brady Harrison must navigate through a city of deranged animals, psychotic criminals and the crazed ringleader Lewis Savage to save his town!

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 19.99