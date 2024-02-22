Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: godzilla, My Lirtle Pony, star trek, tmnt

Bleeding Cool Presents IDW May 2024 Full Solicits And Full Of Turtles

IDW May 2024 solicits are all about Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with Black, White & Green with Declan Shalvey & TMNT Alpha by Jason Aaron

Article Summary IDW's May 2024 full solicitations highlight a TMNT-focused lineup, including a new series.

Declan Shalvey and Jason Aaron bring fresh takes to TMNT with 'Black, White & Green' and 'TMNT Alpha'.

Discover IDW's extensive range of titles including 'Star Trek', 'Godzilla', and 'My Little Pony'.

Celebrate iconic comic book history with the EC Covers Artisan Edition hitting shelves this May.

Bleeding Cool has the first, official, exclusive look at IDW Publishing's May 2024 solicits and solicitations in the form of a new catalogue. Bleeding Cool will be running the IDW solicits first, officially, before anyone else, every month. Print issues of the catalogue will arrive free in comic book stores next week and is free from Penguin Random House.

And this month it is all about Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with Black, White & Green #1 with Declan Shalvey, TMNT Alpha #1 by Jason Aaron and Chris Burnham, as well as more comics and collections. Lots of Star Trek, Godzilla, Monster High, My Little Pony, Dungeons and Dragons, Sonic The Hedgehog, the EC Cover Artisan Edition, Beneath The Trees and Korgi by Christian Slade.

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: BLACK, WHITE, AND GREEN #1

(COVER A: DECLAN SHALVEY)

It's the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles like you've never seen them before! This special series gathers up some of comics' most eclectic and exciting talent to bring their takes on TMNT to the page, taking the characters back to their origins in black-and-white independent comics…but with a touch of green! Thrill to all-new adventures by the likes of Paulina Ganucheau (Wonder Woman: The Adventures of Young Diana), Declan Shalvey (Deadpool vs. Old Man Logan, Moon Knight), and more. With covers by Shalvey, Ganucheau, and superstar James Stokoe (Orc Stain; Godzilla: The Half-Century War)!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Stokoe), 1:10 (Ganucheau), 40th Anniversary (Berger)

Story Declan Shalvey, Dave Baker, Paulina Ganucheau, Jeremy Holt

Art Declan Shalvey, Jesse Lonergan, Paulina Ganucheau, Priscilla Petraites

44 Pages • $5.99 • MAY 2024

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: ALPHA

(COVER B: GAVIN SMITH)

What's the world like without the TMNT? Since their time-spanning victory over Armaggon, the Turtles have started to pursue other interests, leaving a void in New York among humans and mutants alike. This special issue explores the effects this change has on those connected to the brothers, from Old Hob to Jennika, across the five boroughs and all the way through Mutant Island. It's hard to tell how important someone is until they are gone. And who better to write such a story than Tom Waltz, the man who scripted the first 100 issues of IDW's series and the cowriter of The Last Ronin, and resign TMNT artist Gavin Smith! Also, get your first glimpse of what is coming in a special prequel to the new TMNT #1, written by superstar scribe Jason Aaron (Scalped, Batman: Off-World) and drawn by white-hot artist Chris Burnham (Batman, Inc., Die!Die!Die!). Donatello has had a hard time since he came back from the future, and he's found himself in an unexpected place.

Additional Covers Offered: A (Burnham), C (Escorza Brothers), 1:10 (J. Gonzo), 1:25 (Reis), 1:50 (Campbell Design Variant), 1:100 (Burnham Foil Variant)

Story Jason Aaron, Tom Waltz

Art Chris Burnham, Gavin Smith

56 Pages • $6.99 • JUNE 2024

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SOURCEBOOK #3 (COVER A: JODI NISHIJIMA)

IDW's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics synthesize and remix 40 years of Turtles' lore and transform it into a single, sprawling epic! This sourcebook collects and catalogs every character, every location, and every notable event—and serves as a comprehensive companion to that epic—into four issues by writer Patrick Ehlers. What lies in the space between spaces? What exists beyond the edge of time? The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles take their fight to the Thin Places and discover worlds and creatures that defy explanation. Issue #3 of the TMNT Sourcebook catalogs the deeds of an ancient Pantheon fighting for control of the world, of the interdimensional mega-corporation the Null Group, and of the time travelers who threaten to unmake reality with every swing of their Time Scepters. Traverse the Astral Plane, explore alternate realities, master kuji-kiri, and understand the energy that connects every soul in existence.

Story Patrick Ehlers

Art Various

100 Pages • $7.99 • MAY 2024



TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: BEST OF SLASH

(COVER A: JAMES BIGGIE)

Born on a palm-tree paradise and turned evil after his planet was— No… A half-mutated snapping turtle, once the TMNT's most fearsome enemy— No, that's not it either… Well! Good or evil, alien or mutant, super-intelligent or otherwise, Slash is always going to steal the show! These are his greatest hits! Collecting The Mighty Mutanimals #9, and TMNT (2011) #15, #35, and #88.

Story Dean Clarrain, Tom Waltz

Art Mike Kazaleh, Scott Shaw, Andy Kuhn, Mateus Santolouco, Dave Wachter

100 Pages • $6.99 • MAY 2024



TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES:

SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #13

(COVER A: SARAH MYER)

Story Erik Burnham

Art Sarah Myer

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have beaten Mr. Ogg's first game, but he's too genre-savvy to give up that easily! With two more challenges to go, there's still enough time for him to make a comeback. The good guys may always win, but the scheming trickster from Dimension Z has found a catch: what if the Heroes in a Half Shell aren't the only good guys in the room? The games continue in part two of the Ogglympics! Additional Covers Offered: B (Rosanas) The adventures of the animated Turtles continue in this new series inspired by the '80s animated TV show. Grab a slice and settle in with the world's most fearsome fighting team! Cowabunga! 32 Pages • $3.99 • MAY 2024

UPC 82771403150801311

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES, VOL. 2

Story Erik Burnham

Art Tim Lattie, Jack Lawrence, Dan Schoening

After an accidental encounter with an unknown element in the sewers of the city, the Rat King finds his ability to control the hearts and minds of rodents is waning. But in its place, he finds the ability to control reptile life, which will totally make things harder for the Heroes in a Half Shell!

128 Pages • $16.99 • TPB • MAY 2024 ISBN 9798887240794



BEST OF TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES COLLECTION, VOL. 4.

What makes great heroes? Great villains of course! And the TMNT have some of the greatest in pop culture! This fourth collection digs into the dark underbelly of the Turtles' world, focusing on Bebop, Rocksteady, Karai, and of course, the otherworldly Krang! In these stories from throughout TMNT history, see the characters develop from their early roots in the original comics to their monstrous present day incarnations. Delve into issues from the Mirage series that started it all, TMNT Adventures and Tales of the TMNT, to IDW's current ongoing universe. Uncover crucial tales of the powerhouse mutants Bebop and Rocksteady, the ninja antihero Karai, and the alien warlord Krang.

Story Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, Tom Waltz, Sophie Campbell, Michael Dooney, Joshua Williamson, Bobby Curnow, Jackson Lanzing, David Server, Erik Burnham

Art Jim Lawson, Michael Dooney, Sophie Campbell, Cory Smith, Chris Allan

288 Pages • $24.99 • TPB

JUNE 2024 • ISBN 9798887241098



TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: JENNIKA— THE FIFTH TURTLE

This collection includes Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles issues #93– 95, 2019 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Free Comic Book Day issue, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Jennika #1–3 and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Jennika II #1–6. Featuring milestones from Jennika's character development in the ongoing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series! By creators Kevin Eastman, Tom Waltz, Dave Wacther, Brahm Revel, Ronda Pattison, Jodi Nishijima, and Megan Huang.

Story Tom Waltz, Brahm Revel, Ronda Pattison

Art Jodi Nishijima, Dave Wachter, Megan Huang

344 Pages • $29.99 • TPB

JUNE 2024 • ISBN 9798887241265



STAR TREK: SONS OF STAR TREK #3 (COVER A: JAKE BARTOK)

In a—SNAP!—turn of events, Q Jr has kidnapped three of Starfleet's eldest sons and transported them to an alternate reality. By way of a bold maneuver with Lieutenant Jadzia at the helm, the U.S.S. Avery crew finally avoided being turned to shrapnel by the Breen… FOR NOW. But the crew now face a new challenge: the infamous Curzon maneuver has left them sitting dead in space, and the Breen have already begun infiltrating the ship. To make matters worse, QJ's powers have stopped working. It's do or die for Jake Sisko and the crew of the Avery—for real this time.

Additional Covers Offered: B (Harvey), 1:10 (Price)

Story Morgan Hampton

Art Angel Hernandez

32 Pages • $4.99 • JUNE 2024

UPC 82771403265900311



STAR TREK #20 (COVER A: MEGAN LEVENS)

Story Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing

Art Megan Levens

Having revealed their true godlike identity, T'Lir is relying on Captain Sisko to help repair Kahless' damage to space-time and save their species from extinction. Despite the Prophets' eerie warning that Sisko is forbidden at the Pleroma—a meeting place for god-level species at intersecting space-time coordinates—he and his crew head to the Utopia Planitia Federation Shipyards for a retrofit to the Theseus in preparation to boldly take on the unknown. Meanwhile, a mysterious figure from Section 31 approaches Lily with a mission, claiming the Federation's future is in her hands.

Additional Covers Offered: B (Clarke), 1:10 (Lendl)

32 Pages • $4.99 • MAY 2024

UPC 82771403084602011

STAR TREK: DEFIANT #15

(COVER A: ÁNGEL UNZUETA)

Story Christopher Cantwell

Art Ángel Unzueta

It's a good day to die! Left with no other choice, the crew of the Defiant assists Hugh in assimilating B'Elanna in hopes of reclaiming control over the parasite embedded in her brain stem. But it's a race against time and the undead as hordes of infected Starbase crew bang on the hangar doors, demanding Worf and his crew surrender and become one with the parasitic collective!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Vilchez), 1:10 (Ward)

32 Pages • $4.99 • MAY 2024

UPC 82771403137901511



STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS—THE SCORPIUS RUN

Explore never-before-seen adventures of the hit Paramount+ show! Strange new worlds beckon! Set course with Captain Pike and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise to the Scorpius Constellation as they become the first Federation vessel to explore this uncharted region of space! In this romp across the stars, the Enterprise crew learn what it truly means to explore the strange and unfamiliar when they lose contact with Starfleet and everything outside the region. After entering a crime lord's starship competition to save an innocent pilot, the Enterprise jets through a gauntlet of dangerous environments in the unexplored Scorpius sector. But cosmic storms and sentient ship-eating asteroids aren't the only obstacles the crew will have to survive! Collects the five-issues series by Star Trek comics veterans Ryan Parrott, Mike Johnson, and Angel

Hernandez.

Story Ryan Parrott, Mike Johnson

Art Angel Hernandez

128 Pages • $19.99 • TPB JUNE 2024 ISBN 9798887240756



STAR TREK: CELEBRATIONS

(COVER A: PAULINA GANUCHEAU)

"Star Trek was an attempt to say that humanity will reach maturity and wisdom on the day that it begins not just to tolerate but to celebrate differences in ideas and differences in life forms." —Gene Roddenberry IDW proudly presents a oneshot anthology centering and celebrating LGBTQIA+ characters from across the Star Trek universe! Join legendary heroes from each era of the beloved franchise in stories that showcase the strengths of infinite diversity in infinite combinations, brought to you by a star-studded cast of writers and artists including Vita Ayala, Steve Orlando, Mags Visaggio, and more!

Additional Covers Offered:

B (Solórzano), 1:10 (Wada)

Story Vita Ayala, Hannah Rose May, Steve Orlando, Magdalene Visaggio

Art Various

40 Pages • $5.99 • MAY 2024 UPC 82771403299400111



MONSTER HIGH PRIDE 2024 (COVER A: BETSEY COLA)

Hi, Ghouls. Rainbow-striped flags are flying everywhere, which must mean it's the best time of year: Pride Month. At Monster High, everyone belongs, and Pride Month is a time to skelebrate and show extra love to the LGBTQIA+ community.

First, Hannah Templer (Cosmoknights) and Siobhan Keenan (Big Ethel Energy) conjure a story about expectations and role models. Clawdeen and Toralei are claws over tails for each other…but their summer DIY project, and a group of mischievous gnomes, is threatening the ghouls' relationship! Meanwhile, Ghoulia is writing fan fiction and is on the verge of starting a shipping war!

Then, Megan Brown (My Little Pony: Classics Reimagined—Little Fillies) and Bowen McCurdy (Specter Inspectors) brew a fang-tastic love story. Kieran Valentine thinks love sucks. He enlists the help of his (very cute) Bite-ology partner, Spelldon Cauldronello, to create a potion that will drain him of the feeling forever. But after spending time with Spelldon, will he have the guts to follow through?

Get in from the start as IDW kicks off a whole new run of comics set on the most spooktacularly inclusive campus!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Godfried)

Story Hannah Templer, Megan Brown

Art Siobhan Keenan, Bowen McCurdy

40 Pages • $5.99 • MAY 2024 UPC 82771403294900111



GODZILLA: 70TH ANNIVERSARY (COVER A: E.J. SU)

Celebrating 70 years of Godzilla! Since 1954, Godzilla has been King of the Monsters, and what better way to celebrate than with a gigantic anthology of tales that get to the heart of Godzilla's lasting popularity! From the American Old West to modern Tokyo and beyond, this collection features stories of the King of the Monsters fighting with its allies like Mothra, against old enemies like the terrible Mechagodzilla, and reshaping the lives of all who fall in its path!

Nine titanic stories by first-time and beloved Godzilla creators alike, including Joëlle Jones (Catwoman), Michael W. Conrad (Wonder Woman), Matt Frank (Godzilla: Rulers of Earth), James Stokoe (Godzilla: The Half-Century War), Adam Gorham (Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant), Dan DiDio (Metal Men), and many more!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Campbell), 1:10 (Zornow), 1:25 (Whalen), 1:50 (Adams)

Story Various Art Various

100 Pages • $9.99 • MAY 2024 UPC 82771403293200111



GODZILLA VS. THE MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS II #2 (COVER A: BALDEMAR RIVAS)

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Godzilla have been caught in a sprawling space-time scheme orchestrated by Rita Repulsa and Astronema! They team up to save alternate versions of the Power Rangers from being targeted by sinister forces. As the Power Rangers and Godzilla transverse realities with the help of a newfound ally, the shape of the foes they face become clear: the Psycho Rangers! But the Psycho Rangers have siphoned powers and abilities from beyond their own world, and if the Rangers and Godzilla can't stop them, the entire multiverse will suffer the consequences!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Sanchez), 1:10 (Su)

Story Cullen Bunn

Art Baldemar Rivas

32 Pages • $3.99 • MAY 2024 UPC 82771403189800211



GODZILLA RIVALS: MOTHRA VS. HEDORAH

(COVER B: REBECCA ANN)

A strange meteor crashes outside a small Icelandic village just after their annual Mothra festival, suddenly bringing the remote town to the attention of a dying trillionaire. As he seeks the secrets to eternal life in the crater, twin villagers Astrid and Aurora deal with the death of their festival-organizing grandmother. But what is waiting to seep out into the village, and who could defend it? It's a cycle of death and rebirth in Godzilla Rivals: Mothra Vs. Hedorah!

Additional Covers Offered: A (Cornillon), 1:10 (Pitre-Durocher)

Story Josh Trujillo

Art Joshua Cornillon

52 Pages • $7.99 • MAY 2024

UPC 82771403292500111



KINGDOM RIDERS

Race through an exciting and dangerous fantasy world on the back of a toad in this wildly original combination of Hunger Games and Amulet.

Kayla is a peasant who cares little about the world outside her town or the wildly popular Kingdom Races. That is, until her best friend, Mal, finds herself in trouble and Kayla must enter as a rider to save her. But the prize for winning this series of races is more than Kayla could ever imagine. With control of the entire kingdom at stake, Kayla finds herself thrust into political intrigue and lurking danger. Readers follow Kayla as she adventures into the wider world while putting her own life on the line for her friends, both old and new. No one has ever even finished the Kingdom Races. Will Kayla be the first?



Story Shannon Eric Denton

Art Marcus To

Colors Luis Antonio Delgado

208 Pages • $12.99 • TPB MAY 2024 ISBN 9781684059782

GOLGOTHA MOTOR MOUNTAIN #3

(COVER A: ROBBI RODRIGUEZ)

Vernon and Elwood's nightmare ride through the heart of Golgotha County to sell the rest of their infected supply of product leads them to the Skull Hill Veteran's association…and a world of pain and conspiracy. But when the infected mutants the boys accidentally created catch up with them, all hell breaks loose, and they won't be able to put the toothpaste back in the tube! In our backup, Zorro discovers the previous people who have held his sword and tried carrying out the wishes of the Goddess of the Moon. Will he be discouraged or even more committed to his greater mission?

Additional Covers Offered: B (Cizmesija)

Story Matthew Erman, Lonnie Nadler

Art Robbi Rodriguez

36 Pages • $5.99 • MAY 2024

UPC 82771403273400311



BENEATH THE TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES #6

(COVER A: PATRICK HORVATH)

In Woodbrook's darkest days, many have died

The townsfolk have trembled, shivered, and cried

A horrific new plan drives the fate of our bear

And unspeakable actions will give quite a scare

Join us now, as we finally lift the veil

As this, my friends, is the end of our tale

Additional Covers Offered:

B (Rossmo)

Story & Art

Patrick Horvath

32 Pages • $3.99 • MAY 2024 • UPC 82771403215400611



EC COVERS ARTISAN EDITION

Here is your chance to collect some of the most iconic comic book covers by some of the greatest artists to ever pick up a pencil!

EC Comics, under the guidance of publisher Bill Gaines, was—according to the editor of this collection—the greatest line of comics ever done. This once-in-a-lifetime Artisan Edition collects more than 140 EC covers by their best and brightest talents. The luminaries included in this tome include:

Wally Wood, Harvey Kurtzman, Graham Ingels, Al Williamson, Johnny Craig, Frank Frazetta, Jack Davis, Al Feldstein, and more! To make a baseball analogy, this is a Murderers Row every bit as noteworthy as the '27 Yankees!

Also includes an introduction by noted EC scholar Thommy Burns.

To date, IDW Publishing has won EIGHT Eisner Awards (the comic book equivalent of the Academy Awards).

Each cover in this collection has been scanned from the original art. While appearing to be in black and white, these images were scanned in COLOR, enabling the reader to see all the subtle nuances that make original art unique. Blue pencil notations, zip-a-tone, Duoshade, whiteout—all of these and more are clearly visible. Honestly, the only better way to see these covers is to be holding the original art in your hands!

160 Pages • $39.99 • TPB • MAY 2024

ISBN 9798887240442



DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES II

Story David M. Booher

Art George Kambadais

128 Pages • $19.99 • TPB • JUNE 2024 ISBN 9798887241456

Some time has passed since the team's adventure in Waterdeep. Now Dungeon Master is growing weaker with an unknown ailment, and while thoughts of returning home are never far from their minds, Hank the Ranger, Diana the Acrobat, Sheila the Thief, Eric the Cavalier, Presto the Magician, and Bobby the Barbarian must save their mentor. Sailing between planes in their Spelljammer, the party finds itself on the swashbuckling Sword Coast. With Venger closing in and pirates blocking the way forward, can our heroes cure Dungeon Master before it's too late?

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: FORTUNE FINDER

Get lost in the Planescape setting in this all-new D&D miniseries! This chaotic planehopping adventure brings the multiverse to life. In the city of Sigil, an amnesiac hero only known as Finder tries to uncover who they are and why they're being chased by planar beings intent on capturing them or worse. But as their tumultuous journey unfolds across the multiverse, they discover that their fate is tied to grand forces that dictate reality itself throughout the planes!

Story Jim Zub

Art Jose Jaro

96 Pages • $16.99 • TPB • JUNE 2024



SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #69

(COVER A: MIN HO KIM)

On your marks! Get set! RACE! Welcome, Extreme Gear fans, to the qualifier for the Clean Sweepstakes race around the world, sponsored by the Restoration and Clean Sweep Inc.! And look at the starting line! It's Sonic, Tails, Amy, Surge, Kit, the Diamond Cutters, and the Babylon Rogues! Hold on to your tails because we're in for one heck of a race!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Curry), 1:10 (Fourdraine)

Story Evan Stanley

Art Min Ho Kim

32 Pages • $3.99 • MAY 2024

UPC 82771401521806911



MY LITTLE PONY: SET YOUR SAIL #2

(COVER A: PAULINA GANUCHEAU)

Story Megan Brown, Casey Gilly

Art Amy Mebberson

32 Pages • $3.99 • MAY 2024

UPC 82771403286400211

Pipp was totally salty about being sent to the seven seas for princess duties, so when Zipp receives an oddly chipper message from her sister, Zipp is more suspicious than a clownfish in a clamshell. She takes matters into her own hooves—er, fins and travels to the Sparkling Sea where she meets Princess Anemone. The sea princess' odd behavior and Pipp's absence make Zipp wonder if she can trust the seaponies and if their sparkles are only scale-deep.

Additional Covers Offered: B (JustaSuta)

MY LITTLE PONY: KENBUCKY ROLLER DERBY #4

(COVER A: SOPHIE SCRUGGS)

Sunny has read every book about leadership, coaching roller skating, roller derby, the Kenbucky Derby, the history of the wh—well, a lot of books, but the newly formed Maretime Bay Brawlers can barely run a successful play. Pipp, hoping to boost their spirits, blasts some tunes and lowers the disco ball, and the team skates like a dream! All they needed was a bit of fun! But with the Kenbucky Derby just around the corner, Sunny doesn't have time for disco breaks.

Additional Covers Offered: B (Dutreix)

Story Casey Gilly

Art Natalie Haines

32 Pages • $3.99 • MAY 2024

UPC 82771403262800411



MY LITTLE PONY: CLASSICS REIMAGINED— THE UNICORN OF ODD

The Wonderful Wizard of Oz gets pony-fied! Gallop alongside Applejack (a.k.a. Dorothy) and friends as they brave the yellow brick road. In the second installment of IDW's My Little Pony: Classics Reimagined line, L. Frank Baum's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz is reimagined with our favorite ponies! And we've got a feeling they're not in Equestria anymore. Travel through all of Odd with Applejack as Dorothy, Pinkie Pie as Scarecrow, Rarity as Tin Woodsmare, and Fluttershy as Cowardly Lion. Dorothy lives an ordinary life at her farm in Ponyville, Kansas, with her Uncle Henrie and Granny Em. But a tornado whisks her away to a magical land of Breezies, silver horseshoes, and good and evil princesses. It almost makes her want to sing… (But she won't. Those songs aren't in the public do-mane.) Dorothy and the unlikely friends she makes on the yellow brick road will have to work together if they want to reach the Wizard of Odd. Rumor has it only the wizard can get her back to Ponyville. The road is dangerous, but they have to try. After all, there's no place like home!

Story Jeremy Whitley

Art Jenna Ayoub

96 Pages • $12.99 • TPB • MAY 2024

UPC 9798887240954



MY LITTLE PONY: CAMP BIGHOOF

Go to summer camp with all your favorite ponies in this graphic novel full of hijinks and fun! Welcome, campers, to Camp Bighoof! The Mane 5 have taken over an old camp named after the elusive Bighoof creature ("Bridlesquatch" if you're a unicorn, "Yakuti" if you're a Pegasus), to teach fillies and colts about their powers. Plus, arts & crafts with Izzy, singing with Pipp, and obstacle courses with Zipp? What could be better?!

Story Stephanie Cooke

Art Kate Sherron

128 Pages • $17.99 • TPB • MAY 2024

UPC 9798887240947

KORGI: THE COMPLETE TALE

Story & Art Christian Slade

584 Pages • $39.99 • TPB • MAY 2024 • ISBN 9781603095389

The beloved wordless fantasy graphic novel is now collected in a single epic volume! Fall in love with the wondrous world of Korgi Hollow, packed with thrills, laughs, and exquisitely illustrated animal magic. One of the most adorable comics of our time now arrives in a bookshelf edition for all time. When day breaks in their woodland village, Ivy and her corgi pup, Sprout, have no idea that they'll soon be swept up in an astonishing adventure! Soon they'll journey across land, sea, and air, from past to present and beyond, to learn more about themselves, escape the forces of evil, and uncover the ancient mysteries behind their magical world. The sumptuously detailed pen-and-ink drawings of former Disney animator Christian Slade make every page a joy to behold, using the power of "silent comics" to bring every moment wordlessly to life for readers of all ages. What's more, this deluxe softcover collection includes not only all five Korgi graphic novels but also every bonus short story previously exclusive to comic books. The result is a complete fantasy epic that is truly timeless.

