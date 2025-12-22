Posted in: Comics, IDW, Solicits, Valiant | Tagged:

Bleeding Cool Presents: IDW's March 2026 Full Solicits & Solicitations

IDW's March 2026 Full Solicits with TMNT, Monster High, Godzilla, Star Trek, A Quiet Place, Valiant and The Exorcism At Buckingham Palace

Article Summary IDW's March 2026 full solicits feature new TMNT series, Godzilla city rampages, and Monster High adventures

Major launches include A Quiet Place by Phil Hester and The Exorcism At Buckingham Palace by Hannah Rose May

Don't miss Star Trek releases, Sonic the Hedgehog #86, and collected editions of Locke & Key and Bloodshot

Special Comics Giveaway Day reissues and Direct Market exclusives round out a packed release slate

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #16

COVER A: FREDDIE E. WILLIAMS II

STORY: GENE LUEN YANG ART: FREDDIE E. WILLIAMS II

It's Ujigami vs. Casey Jones, with Raphael caught in the middle! The Ujigami has vowed to protect the Turtles from their greatest enemies, so why is he attacking Casey? Meanwhile, Shinigami goes behind Karai's back to make a power play of her own, involving a dangerous new ally. The first step in their plan requires blood from a very specific target…and in very large amounts!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Eastman & Bishop), C (Pizzari), D (Kim), 1:25 (Eastman & Bishop Full Art), 1:50 (Lee), 1:75 (Smallwood)

32 Pages • $4.99 • MARCH 2026 UPC 82771403315101611

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES X GODZILLA #5

COVER A: FERO PE

STORY: TIM SEELEY ART: FERO PE

Teenage Mutant Ninja Kaiju vs. Mechashredder!

The epic finale to the most radical crossover of the year! The Turtles have harnessed the power of the kaiju to face off against Shredder's Mechagodzilla-inspired upgraded suit. Witness the glory of Leonardo/Godzilla, Raphael/Rodan, Mikey/Ghidorah, and Donny/Jet Jaguar. It's cover-to-cover nonstop mutant kaiju mayhem!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Ba), C (Frank), 1:25 (Frank Full Art)

32 Pages • $4.99 • APRIL 2026 UPC 82771403482000511

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: CASEY JONES #6

COVER A: AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

STORY: ALEX PAKNADEL ART: AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

"Feels like it came straight out of the classic era of TMNT comics." —Monkeys Fighting Robots

"Sure to please fans." —SuperHeroHype

The critically acclaimed miniseries' finale is here! Casey and Ludovic's battle reaches its brutal, bloody end as a full-on assault on the Lodge goes down. Ludovic's anger will turn toward Jack Marlin, who has forced him into this painful existence. Will Casey save Ludovic, help Jack Marlin, or suffer his own consequences for his righteousness?

Additional Covers Offered: B (Galusha), 1:25 (Galusha Full Art)

36 Pages • $4.99 • APRIL 2026 UPC 82771403463900611

TALES OF THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #4

COVER A: LOUIE JOYCE

STORY: ANDREW JOUSTRA ART: LOUIE JOYCE

New tales of the TMNT based on the newest Ninja Turtles animated series!

Fugitoid is here: A classic TMNT ally makes his comics debut for this fresh era of turtle power. And he needs help! When the Ninja Turtles run across Fugitoid in the midst of an E.P.F. attack, they aren't sure they can trust this strange, hyperintelligent robot. But they'll soon learn that the runaway is more than meets the eye.

By debut comics writer Andrew Joustra (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Chrome Alone 2 – Lost in New Jersey) and neon-punk comics artist Louie Joyce (Godzilla: Skate or Die, Haphaven, Past the Last Mountain).

Additional Covers Offered: B (Wong), 1:25 (Lankry Mural Full Art)

32 Pages • $4.99 • MARCH 2026 UPC 82771403464600411

TMNT: JOURNEYS #7

COVER A: MICHAEL DOONEY & JIM LAWSON

STORY: PETER LAIRD ART: JIM LAWSON, ERIC TALBOT

"An essential read." —AIPT

The Utroms use their immense technology to help a sick April O'Neil and…glimpse a world of super-powered Ninja Turtles?! Meanwhile, Master Splinter makes peace with Shadow's boyfriend, Jay, and shares their family history…all before a dramatic family secret for another TMNT character comes to light. Drama and revelations lie ahead for our heroes and their allies!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Lavigne)

36 Pages • $4.99 • MARCH 2026 UPC 82771403457800711

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #35

COVER A: DAN SCHOENING

STORY: ERIK BURNHAM ART: DAN SCHOENING

"Going strong and showing no signs of slowing down." —The Beat

While the other Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and their allies fight off Old Hob's invading army of automatons, Donatello has made his way to the Pantheon's flying fortress, hoping to find an edge against the extraterrestrial incursion. Too bad for Donnie, you almost never find smooth sailing in the third chapter of a trilogy! Before he can sabotage the starship to his satisfaction, the Pantheon appears—and they're spoiling for revenge. Mutants, aliens, and robots all come together to make chaos in the thrilling finale to "Perils of the Pantheon"!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Neo), C (Liao)

32 Pages • $4.99 • MARCH 2026 UPC 82771403150803511

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: NYC VS. TMNT

STORY: JASON AARON

ART: JUAN FERREYRA

An all-new era of TMNT comics continues in this explosive second arc of the series!

After being split up for some time, the family reunion hasn't exactly gone as planned. Even if they could put their sibling feuds aside, there's no time for the brothers to celebrate. Hunted by a new Foot-enhanced police force led by the relentless D.A. Hieronymus Hale, the Turtle brothers must endure their worst gut punch yet: New York City is no longer safe for the TMNT, forcing the mutant heroes to take drastic measures!

Volume 2 collects issues #7–12 of the new ongoing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic series by bestselling writer Jason Aaron and artist Juan Ferreyra.

More than two million Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics have been sold in 2024! Join in on the fun!

160 Pages • $19.99 • TPB • MARCH 2026 ISBN 9798887243078

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE IDW COLLECTION VOLUME 9

STORY: KEVIN EASTMAN, TOM WALTZ, ERIK BURNHAM, SOPHIE CAMPBELL, STAN SAKAI

ART: SOPHIE CAMPBELL, STAN SAKAI, MATEUS SANTOLOUCO, PABLO TUNICA, DAVE WACHTER

Presenting the complete TMNT stories in recommended reading order, including one-shots, crossovers, and event series. Everything a beginner could need, everything a diehard could want.

Agent Bishop's long-gestating hunt for mutants begins in earnest, and no one is safe! The Mutanimals are the first targets, but the Turtles' turn will come soon enough, and they'll be hounded like never before. Alopex and Nobody are looking for a little rest and relaxation but get more than they ask for when they become the unwilling guests of a never-ending party thrown by the hedonistic Toad Baron! Plus, Karai has always embodied the Foot Clan. With the clan under the control of Splinter, what path will she take during her travels in Japan? Danger and intrigue await her, Koya, and Bludgeon!

Collects issues #67–72 of the ongoing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Universe issues #9–15, and the TMNT/Usagi Yojimbo crossover.

360 Pages • $39.99 • TPB • MARCH 2026 ISBN 9798887243955

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES, VOL. 7

STORY: ERIK BURNHAM

ART: SARAH MYER, DAN SCHOENING

The adventures of the TMNT continue as they battle Tempestra, Krang, Hob, and all sorts of interdimensional monsters in this series inspired by the classic animated TV show!

First to the bat is Tempestra, who has figured out how to upgrade her powers and will attack the most highly anticipated baseball game in New York City unless her demands are met! Next, Dirk Savage, now a believer in the goodness of mutants, returns to recruit the Ninja Turtles for a secret mission…but only gets, um, Donatello. Surely this spy mission won't totally fall off the rails!

After the heist (and all the other chaos), Hob is tired of the Turtles and has decided that he needs the rest of the Pantheon to deal with them after all—revealing the functional dimensional portal! However, it's not perfect, opening a space-time wobble with an unintended effect: It gifts Krang with a new battlesuit, allowing him easy access to join the group. Where are the Turtles to stop this? Dealing with all of the monsters that emerged! It's up to Shredder to remember that the Turtles have a portable dimensional portal of their own…they'll just need to steal it back. Only one person can help them in all of this chaos—the newly reformed Lotus Blossom.

Will the Turtles and Casey Jones be able to take on such foes as Tempestra, Hob, Razhar, Krang, Tokka, and the Dark Turtles? You'll just have to read to find out! Collects issues #22–26 of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures series.

120 Pages • $16.99 • TPB • MARCH 2026 ISBN 9798887243948

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES—ON THE GO: HALF-SHELL SHENANIGANS

STORY: ERIK BURNHAM

ART: TIM LATTIE, JACK LAWRENCE, SARAH MYER, DAN SCHOENING

Turtle Power is back—with all the cowabunga chaos of the '90s animated series, collected in one totally radical volume!

This all-in-one compact edition brings you the complete Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures saga—straight from the sewers and back onto your bookshelf!

Rejoin Leo, Mikey, Donnie, and Raph as they battle pizza zombies, thwart evil election schemes, get trapped in a dream dimension, and even go on trial for breaking the fourth wall!

With appearances by Shredder, Krang, Chrome Dome, the Punk Frogs, Mister Ogg, and the return of the Rat King, this collection is wall-to-wall action, jokes, and classic Turtle charm.

Whether you're a longtime fan of the 1987 cartoon or introducing a new generation to the Heroes in a Half-Shell, this omnibus is your all-access pass to TMNT mayhem!

This omnibus collects Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures (Series 1) issues #1–4, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures (Series 2) issues #1–8, plus the Endless Summer and Halloween Special one-shots.

352 Pages • $13.99 • TPB • MARCH 2026 ISBN 9798887242101

GODZILLA VS. AMERICA: PORTLAND

COVER A: BENJAMIN DEWEY

STORY: COLLEEN COOVER, MARK RUSSELL, CAITLIN YARSKY ART: VARIOUS

Godzilla continues its USA sight-smashing tour! Next stop: Portland. Specifically, Portland, Oregon! (You're safe, Maine…for now.) Rising out of the fog of the Pacific Northwest, Godzilla is about to turn Stumptown into Stomptown. Oregon? More like Ore-gone. Rip City? More like…actually, that one already works.

Join a star-studded cast of Portland-based comic book creators, including Mark Russell (Superman: Space Age, Fantastic Four: Life Story), Caitlin Yarsky (Black Hammer: Reborn, Wonder Woman), and many more!

You're going to be less concerned with keeping Portland weird and more worried about keeping Portland standing when Godzilla comes to visit.

Additional Covers Offered: B (Yarsky), 1:25 (Dewey Full Art), 1:50 (Yarsky Full Art)

52 Pages • $7.99 • MARCH 2026 UPC 82771403509400111

GODZILLA VS. AMERICA: LOS ANGELES

STORY & ART: DAVE BAKER, J. GONZO, NICOLE GOUX, GABRIEL HARDMAN, JORDAN MORRIS

Is the city of angels ready for a God…zilla? The King of the Monsters is headed for Hollywood!

Join a superstar team of Los Angeles–based comics creators for four incredible stories all set in the filmmaking capital of the world. A terrified film crew does everything they can to trick our favorite kaiju, residents use a guide to LA's transit system to escape the monsters' attack, and more!

Includes stories by Gabriel Hardman (Green Lantern: Earth One, Batman: The Brave and the Bold), J. Gonzo (Image Comics' La Mano del Destino, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), Dave Baker (Mary Tyler Moorehawk, TMNT: Black, White & Green), Jordan Morris (Bubble), and Nicole Goux (Shadow of the Batgirl)!

56 Pages • $12.99 • HC • MARCH 2026 ISBN 9798887244372

GODZILLA VS. AMERICA: CHICAGO

STORY & ART: RYAN BROWNE, CAROLINE CASH, MIKE COSTA, TIM SEELEY, EZRA C. DANIELS

The Windy City versus the King of the Monsters! Godzilla takes aim at Chicago!

Join a star-studded crew of Chicago comics creators through four epic stories across the Windy City. The L train experiences its worst delays yet, Godzilla interrupts a major sporting event, and a new Chicago-based superhero reaches the end of her rope!

Features a superstar lineup of creators including Tim Seeley (The Local Man, Grayson), Mike Costa (God is Dead) and Ryan Browne (Eight Billion Genies, Curse Words), Caroline Cash (PeePee PooPoo Comics), and Ezra Clayton Daniels (Upgrade Soul, BTTM FDRS)!

56 Pages • $12.99 • HC • MARCH 2026 ISBN 9798887244358

GODZILLA VS. AMERICA: BOSTON

STORY & ART: HANNA CHA, MATT EMMONS, JESSE LONERGAN, STEVE ORLANDO, HAYDEN SHERMAN

Watch out Boston, it's not the British! Godzilla is coming! Godzilla is coming!

They may have defeated the British king, but are Bostonians ready for the King of the Monsters? Godzilla heads to New England and certainly isn't there to throw a tea party.

Join a superstar team of Boston-based comic book creators in four incredible stories centered on the city on a hill.

Includes stories by Hayden Sherman (Absolute Wonder Woman, Batman: Dark Patterns), Jessie Lonergan (Man's Best, Miss Truesdale), Steve Orlando (Scarlet Witch, Marauders), Matt Emmons (The Council of Frogs), and Hanna Cha (The Truth About Dragons)!

56 Pages • $12.99 • HC • MARCH 2026 ISBN 9798887244341

GODZILLA VS. AMERICA: KANSAS CITY

STORY & ART: FREDDIE E. WILLIAMS II, BUSTER MOODY, BALDEMAR RIVAS, KYLE STRAHM, JAKE SMITH

"An unconventional, must-read entry in the King of the Monsters' ever-expanding legacy." —Nerd Initiative

Godzilla heads to the heartland with Kansas City in its sights in four comic tales full of action and excitement!

Calling it "Kansas City" wasn't enough to throw Godzilla off the trail—the King of the Monsters knows it's really in Missouri, and it's on its way. You may have thought your city was too small to attract a kaiju…well, you shouldn't have stuffed it so full of incredible comics creators. So, join a star-studded group of Kansas City–based comics creators as Godzilla smashes its smallest city yet!

Includes stories by Buster Moody, Freddie E. Williams II, Kyle Strahm, Baldemar Rivas, and Jake Smith!

56 Pages • $12.99 • HC • MARCH 2026 ISBN 9798887244365

GODZILLA [KAI-SEI ERA] #9

COVER A: HENDRY PRASETYA

STORY: TIM SEELEY ART: HENDRY PRASETYA

It's an all-out monster attack!

Kaiju are appearing across the country and causing never-before-seen levels of damage! The only being that could keep them in check is Godzilla…or maybe Jacen…but, well, they're both sorta preoccupied trying to get their own bodies back.

Will Godzilla's physical form ever be resurrected? Will Jacen ever be free of the curse of Godzilla's energy? Can anyone save America from total destruction?

Additional Covers Offered: B (Farro), 1:15 (De Martinis Movie Homage Cover)

32 Pages • $4.99 • APRIL 2026 UPC 82771403433200911

STARSHIP GODZILLA [KAI-SEI ERA] #6

COVER A: OLIVER ONO

STORY: CHRIS GOOCH ART: OLIVER ONO

"Will keep you on the edge of your seat." —CBR

"High-octane writing and dynamic art." —The Beat

It's Starship Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla in an epic sci-fi kaiju battle!

The rebel base is under attack by SpaceGodzilla and the Xilien Empire! Thankfully Ayan, the first mate of Starship Godzilla, is able to convince the rest of the crew to intervene and protect the rebel base from utter annihilation. It's Starship Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla for the fate of the rebels! But once the crew starts this battle, there's no going back—they will become enemies of the Xilien Empire for life!

Don't miss the epic conclusion to the first arc of Chris Gooch and Oliver Ono's critically acclaimed Starship Godzilla.

Additional Covers Offered: B (Gooch), 1:15 (Delpeche Movie Homage Cover)

32 Pages • $4.99 • MARCH 2026 UPC 82771403459200611

GODZILLA LIBRARY COLLECTION, VOL. 6

STORY: CULLEN BUNN, JOSHUA HALE FIALKOV, JAMES STOKOE, BOB EGGLETON, AND MORE

ART: DAVE WACHTER, BRIAN CHURILLA, ULISES FARIÑAS, AND MORE

The Library Collection series continues with three standalone graphic novels: Cataclysm, Godzilla in Hell, and Oblivion!

The Godzilla Library Collection is a comprehensive line of books that will collect every Godzilla comic series by IDW!

In Cataclysm, by Cullen Bunn and Dave Wachter, years have passed since a monster apocalypse nearly destroyed mankind. Now it is merely a distant, nightmarish memory for Hiroshi, an elder in one of the few remaining tribes of humans. Little does Hiroshi know that the apocalypse is not over, and that his memories of the past may yet save the future!

In Godzilla in Hell, Godzilla meets its greatest adversary of all time—the impossible tortures of Hell! Each issue of this miniseries sees Godzilla enter a new level of the underworld to do battle with the impossible by various creators, including James Stokoe, Bob Eggleton, Ulises Fariñas, Erick Freitas, and more!

In Oblivion, by Joshua Hale Fialkov and Brian Churilla, a scientist has created a portal to another dimension—one where monsters rule supreme! An expedition begins into a world where hope has died and Godzilla is the unrivaled King of the Monsters. But what happens when a baby kaiju hitches a ride back to the original, monster-less dimension?

344 Pages • $29.99 • TPB • MARCH 2026 ISBN 9798887243856

A QUIET PLACE: STORM WARNING #1

COVER A: RYAN KELLY

STORY: PHIL HESTER ART: PHIL HESTER, RYAN KELLY

The world ended in a hush.

The creatures came for the cities first. But in Pearl, Iowa—a tiny island town on the Mississippi—the mayor and townsfolk believe that's someone else's problem. Cut off from the chaos of the coasts, they think they can ride out the storm. But fire chief Lonnie Fry knows better. The creatures that hunt by sound are coming west, and unless the people of Pearl take drastic action, silence won't save them—it'll bury them.

From legendary creators Phil Hester (Green Arrow, Swamp Thing) and Ryan Kelly (Lucifer, Local) comes the first-ever A Quiet Place comic series—an untold chapter of fear, family, and sacrifice set in the terrifying world of the blockbuster films.

Additional Covers Offered: B (Hester), C Foil (Johnson), 1:25 (Burrows), 1:50 (Hester Full Art)

36 Pages • $4.99 • MARCH 2026 UPC 82771403418900111

THE EXORCISM AT BUCKINGHAM PALACE #1

COVER A: KELSEY RAMSAY

STORY: HANNAH ROSE MAY ART: KELSEY RAMSAY

From Hannah Rose May (The Exorcism at 1600 Penn, Rogues' Gallery) and Kelsey Ramsay (Moon Dogs, Godzilla: Heist) comes the next installment in the dark series that dared to possess a nation. First, it was America… now, England.

It's 5:00 a.m. at 10 Downing Street. The prime minister gets a call that bolts him upright out of bed: The royal family has been lost at sea. Parliament and Buckingham Palace explode with action in the aftermath. Some suspect the prince and his wife, the princess, were attacked. Others whisper their tragedy was the result of a long-standing family curse…

Either way, playboy and recovering addict Theo Belmont is next in line to the throne. Can he step up to the role? Or will he be consumed by his demons?

Additional Covers Offered: B (Damien Worm), C Foil (Vaughan), 1:10 (Del Rey)

52 Pages • $4.99 • MARCH 2026 UPC 82771403508700111

RETURN TO SLEEPY HOLLOW #5

COVER A: SAVANNA MAYER

STORY: CASEY GILLY ART: SAVANNA MAYER

"An even darker and more supernatural sequel." —Screen Rant

Tim Burton's Sleepy Hollow (1999) continues in Return to Sleepy Hollow!

In the final issue, Ichabod, Katrina, and Lotte unearth the horrible secret entangled in the roots of Sleepy Hollow.

After her mother is arrested, Lotte loses control, seemingly possessed by an entity starved for blood. Time has run out. Ichabod must accept the supernatural and put a stop to it before it kills again—before it takes those who are most precious to him.

Additional Covers Offered: B (Estok), 1:15 (Jones)

32 Pages • $4.99 • MARCH 2026 UPC 82771403469100511

MONSTER HIGH: BOOMUDA TRIANGLE #2

COVER A: LISA STERLE

STORY: MEGAN BROWN ART: EILEEN WIDJAJA

"Fang-favorite characters Spelldon Cauldronello and Kieran Valentine star in their scary first series." —The Beat

Sooo…Valentine and Spelldon accidentally ripped a very important map and caused all the universes to rip apart and converge, but it's toooadally fine. No wormies.

After being thrown through a rip, Spell crash-lands on a beach and comes face-toface with…himself?! A Spell in steampunk goggles convinces regular Spell to team up with a group of pirates to retrieve a piece of the torn map.

Meanwhile, Val wakes up in a bush. A very fancy bush outside a sprawling estate, where all of his classmates are attending an old-timey ball. Val starts to feel lonely, being the only monster without a date. But he can't stay sad for long, because a giant dragon crashes the ball, and only Val can stop the charging knights from harming the poor creature.

Additional Covers Offered: B (Hanakata Connecting Variant)

32 Pages • $4.99 • MARCH 2026 UPC 82771403498100211

MONSTER HIGH: TABLE FOR NONE

COVER A: TSUUKIYOMO

STORY: HEATHER NUHFER ART: KELLEE RILEY

For the first time in over a decade, Monster High and IDW have partnered to bring out-of-print comics back to unlife for the fandom. Each short story from I Only Have Eye for You by Heather Nuhfer and Kellee Riley is back in a new format for fangs to enjoy.

In Table for None, Cleo finds the purrfect dress for the Fraidy Hawkins dance, but her mummy and daddy won't give her any more allowance! And her boofriend, Deuce, can't afford a pre-dance eight-course meal at Chez Spiderweb. Unwilling to be seen as anything less than faboolous, Cleo has to come up with another plan.

32 Pages • $3.99 • MARCH 2026 UPC 82771403511700111

LOCKE & KEY: IDW CLASSIC COLLECTIONS—WELCOME TO LOVECRAFT AND HEAD GAMES

STORY: JOE HILL

ART: GABRIEL RODRÍGUEZ

Hailed as a "modern masterpiece" by The A.V. Club, this new pocket-sized edition (6×9 inches) tells a sprawling tale of magic and family, legacy and grief, good and evil.

Acclaimed suspense novelist and New York Times best-selling author Joe Hill (King Sorrow, The Black Phone) has created a gripping story of dark fantasy and wonder—with astounding artwork from Gabriel Rodríguez—that, like the doors of Keyhouse, will transform all who open it. The epic begins here! This new edition includes Welcome to Lovecraft and Head Games.

Following their father's gruesome murder in a violent home invasion, the Locke children return to his childhood home of Keyhouse in secluded Lovecraft, Massachusetts. Their mother, Nina, is too trapped in her grief—and a wine bottle—to notice that all in Keyhouse is not what it seems: too many locked doors, too many unanswered questions.

The IDW Classic Collections will collect the six-volume series into three convenient, pocket-sized editions. The second volume will include Crown of Shadows and Keys to the Kingdom; the third volume will include Clockworks and Alpha & Omega.

312 Pages • $13.99 • TPB • MARCH 2026 ISBN 9798887243887

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #86

COVER A: THOMAS ROTHLISBERGER

STORY: IAN FLYNN, EVAN STANLEY ART: ADAM BRYCE THOMAS

"Speedy and stylish." —AIPT

With Sage captured by a corrupted Metal Sonic, the favorite daughter of Dr. Eggman is about to be deleted. The only way to survive? Combine forces with her "sister," Belle. As the two overcome their pain and fight to survive, they find themselves caught with Sonic under the whim of a mysterious ghostly figure.

Imprisoned in its sinister lair, will the children (and ultimate enemy) of Dr. Eggman be trapped forever beneath the harsh ice?

Additional Covers Offered: B (Waschk), 1:15 (Fourdraine)

32 Pages • $4.99 • APRIL 2026 UPC 82771401521808611

BENEATH THE TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES HARDCOVER DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVES

BENEATH THE TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES

STORY & ART: PATRICK HORVATH

176 Pages • $29.99 • JULY 2026 ISBN 9798887242040

Collects Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees #1-#6 BENEATH THE TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES: RITE OF SPRING

STORY & ART: PATRICK HORVATH

176 Pages • $29.99 • JULY 2026 ISBN 9798887242057

Collects Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees: Rite of Spring #1-#6 Direct Market Exclusive: Hardcover Editions of Patrick Horvath's Harvey Award-winning, Eisner-nominated best seller!

IDW is delivering chilling editions of Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees and Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees: Rite of Spring, available exclusively to the Direct Market!

These premium editions won't be sold in mass retail or online giants – just in comic shops. Plus, we're adding something extra sharp for your shelves…

Buy 10 copies, get 10 signed adhesive bookplates!

Perfect for collectors, fans, and anyone who likes their comics cute and cutthroat.

Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees: Rite of Spring Trade Paperback ISBN: 9798887243849 • $19.99 will also be available to all markets on 7/21/26

STAR TREK: THE LAST STARSHIP #6

COVER A: FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

STORY: COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING ART: ADRIÁN BONILLA

In the shadow of the Burn, the Federation was left fractured, vulnerable, and nearly lost. Now, its fate hangs in the balance.

As the Babel Conference unravels, Captain Sato must protect Starfleet's ideals while enemies close in on every side. Meanwhile, James T. Kirk embarks on a dangerous mission that will test the limits of loyalty, courage, and sacrifice…

Additional Covers Offered: B (Simeone), 1:15 (Francavilla Full Art)

36 Pages • $4.99 • MARCH 2026 UPC 82771403458500611

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS #17

COVER A: VERNON SMITH

STORY: TIM SHERIDAN ART: VERNON SMITH

"Hilarious." —Get Your Comic On

Captain Freeman and Mariner take the fight straight to the skies in the stolen U.S.S. Illinois, charging headlong into an old-school showdown against a mysterious wave of space invaders surrounding Laapoonia! Somewhere in the chaos, Boimler and his away team may be trapped—if they're even still alive. But as the missing Laapeerians' fate grows more uncertain and Starfleet closes in on its rogue crew, the clock is ticking faster than a falling pixel.

Can the Lower Deckers outmaneuver both their enemies and their own command before it's game over?

Find out in this month's explosive issue of Star Trek: Lower Decks!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Fenoglio Connecting Variant)

32 Pages • $4.99 • MARCH 2026 UPC 82771403368701711

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY OMNIBUS

STORY: KIRSTEN BEYER, MIKE JOHNSON

ART: ANGEL HERNANDEZ, TONY SHASTEEN

Four graphic novels that let fans of the Paramount+ series dive deeper into the world of Star Trek: Discovery!

This omnibus collects Star Trek: Discovery—The Light of Kahless, Star Trek: Discovery—Succession, Star Trek: Discovery—Aftermath, and Star Trek: Discovery—Adventures in the 32nd Century.

440 Pages • $24.99 • TPB • MARCH 2026 ISBN 9798887244075

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS #1: IDW CLASSICS

COVER A: DEREK CHARM

STORY: RYAN NORTH ART: DEREK CHARM, CLAYTON COWLES

IDW's bringing you a big fun adventure on a big fun ship wherein Dr. T'Ana saves the crew from a virulent, purple-boiled disease that is sure to—wait, no, everyone's cured pretty quick, actually.

Okay…wherein Deep Space 2's distress call is mysteriously cut off and the crew has to—wait, nope, they just needed some help resetting their comms systems.

ALL RIGHT, WHEREIN Mariner gets so totally frustrated with the lack of thrills aboard the Cerritos she drags her friends into a holodeck adventure that would definitely kill them in reality. Should totally provide them all with a sense of purpose and well-being. Right?

Right.

Or at least it would, if the U.S.S. Bonaventure hadn't shown back up from the mysterious Delta Triangle to provide them with a real challenge. It's time to explore a ghost ship, baby!

Presented with a brand-new cover by Derek Charm!

Additional Covers Offered: B Foil (Charm)

36 Pages • $1.99 • MAY 2026 UPC 82771403368700141

THE ROCKETEER #1: IDW CLASSICS

COVER A: DAVE STEVENS

STORY: DAVE STEVENS, TOM TAYLOR, DARWYN COOKE, ROBERT WINDOM

ART: DAVE STEVENS, COLIN WILSON, DARWYN COOKE, JAE LEE

IDW is serving Rocketeer stories from some of the greatest talents in comics!

Dave Stevens (creator of The Rocketeer), Tom Taylor (Nightwing, Detective Comics) & Colin Wilson (Judge Dredd), Darwyn Cooke (Parker, DC: The New Frontier), Robert Windom (Seven Sons) & Jae Lee (Inhumans, Batman/Superman) take the Rocketeer on adventures all over the world.

From his first flight to the frontlines of World War II, this is only the tip of the iceberg!

Additional Covers Offered: B Foil (Stevens)

36 Pages • $1.99 • MAY 2026 UPC 82771403517900111

LOCKE & KEY #1: COMICS GIVEAWAY DAY 2026 (BUNDLE OF 20)

COVER A: GABRIEL RODRÍGUEZ

STORY: JOE HILL ART: GABRIEL RODRÍGUEZ

Named a "modern masterpiece" by The A.V. Club, Locke & Key (first released in 2008) tells a sprawling tale of magic and family, legacy and grief, good and evil. Now is the chance for a whole new generation of readers to get lost in Keyhouse!

Acclaimed suspense novelist and New York Times best-selling author Joe Hill (King Sorrow, The Black Phone) has created a gripping story of dark fantasy and wonder—with astounding artwork from Gabriel Rodriguez—that, like the doors of Keyhouse, will transform all who open it. The epic begins here!

32 Pages • MAY 2026 UPC 82771403515500111

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #1: COMICS GIVEAWAY DAY 2026 (BUNDLE OF 20)

COVER A: MILES ARQ

STORY: IAN FLYNN

ART: JIM AMASH, COREY BREEN, MATT HERMS, BOB SMITH, TRACY YARDLEY

Sonic's racing into a new adventure! After defeating the evil Dr. Eggman's latest plot, Sonic is racing around the world to shut down the robotic Badnik forces that are still attacking villages. But it's a big job for one hedgehog—even Sonic! Fortunately, he'll have some help from his best friend: Tails!

This fan-favorite issue is being reissued with a brand-new cover from Miles Arq, making it the perfect starting point for new and old readers alike!

32 Pages • MAY 2026 UPC 82771403516200111

THE SHADOWER

STORY & ART: MARIA HOEY & PETER HOEY

Readers will lose themselves in this surreal spy thriller…and may find it impossible to find themselves again.

Nadia is a quiet drama student in a country divided by a brutal civil war. Amid the steady tension of armed men, checkpoints, and random violence, the theater is her one escape. One evening, after an Ibsen performance, she is given an opportunity to serve her people. Nadia bears a strong resemblance to a waitress in the next district whose café is frequented by enemy agents. Would she be willing to take her place for a week and plant recording devices? It's a dangerous mission that will take all her acting skills to disappear into this role…but she knows that she has no choice. As Nadia settles into the other woman's apartment and life, she becomes more immersed in this character than she ever imagined. And as one week drags into two, she realizes this isn't going to end the way she hoped…

In The Shadower, award-winning sibling duo Peter and Maria Hoey present a haunting, ice-cold story of identity, espionage, and betrayal.

192 Pages • $19.99 • TPB • MARCH 2026 ISBN 9781603095853

BLACK, WHITE & BLOODSHOT

STORY: BRIAN AZZARELLO, MARC GUGGENHEIM, TIM SEELEY

ART: ARIEL OLIVETTI, EDUARDO RISSO

The hit anthology series BLACK, WHITE & BLOODSHOT is now collected in one EPIC Hardcover for mature readers!

Enter the world of Bloodshot in this brand-new Black, White and Blood anthology! Meet Bloodshot, the world's deadliest assassin! A super soldier engineered with Nanites, a versatile nanotechnology that allows Bloodshot to repair the damage inflicted on his body, change his appearance, and control machines.

From the brilliant minds of some of the world's most renowned creators like Shintaro Kago, Brian Azzarello, Eduardo Risso, Ariel Olivetti, Kevin VanHook, Marc Guggenheim, Tim Seeley, Fernando Dagnino, David Baille, Timmy Heague, Luciano Saracino, Guillermo Fajardo, João Azeitona, Renato Guedes, Mico Suayan and many more!

114 Pages • $29.99 • HC • MARCH 2026 ISBN 9781962201537

VALIANT BEYOND: THE X-O MANOWAR—THE GOD HUNT #3

COVER A: NAHUEL GREGO

STORY: STEVE ORLANDO ART: DIEGO GIRIBALDI

ARIC OF DACIA — AT DEATH'S DOOR!?!

The terror of the stars, Banelus End, has both Aric and Shanhara in his grasp and is closer to victory than ever before… but this god-killer has never met a Visigoth before! Can X-O Manowar overcome End's brutal assault and prevent him from absorbing the Godforce? It'll take every ounce of strength and even some newfound abilities of both Aric and Shanhara to achieve victory… but all victories come with a cost.

Steve Orlando (Spider-Man 2099) and artist Diego Giribaldi (RESURGENCE: FINALE) take X-O Manowar to his limits in another stunning chapter in the Valiant Beyond saga!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Locatelli), C (Grego Full Art), D (Locatelli Full Art)

32 Pages • $4.99 • MARCH 2026 UPC 73238818144500711

